State's attorney to host Senior Safety Expo Fair

In conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is preparing for a Senior Safety Expo Fair on the same date.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the day will include workshops, speakers, 50-plus vendors and activities.

“Seniors are our most-targeted population for financial scams that have become more sophisticated than ever before, so we need to do everything we can to help seniors avoid falling victim to a crime,” Rowe said. “At the same time, our seniors are the proven best resource for ideas, life experience and service – we need to engage them in the solutions to our community’s problems.

“The annual Senior Safety Fair aims to accomplish both goals: empower seniors to protect themselves, and engage them in local service projects.”

The event is free and includes lunch and refreshments. The day’s topics for speakers, workshops and activities include K9 demonstration; elder abuse 911; senior self-defense; Medicare 101; lifelong learning; volunteer opportunities; scam prevention; health and fitness; social service agencies; police and fire departments; government agencies; senior living services; blood pressure and vision screening; disposal of medication; culinary tips and more.

There will be door prizes and raffles throughout the day, as well as vendor giveaways and interactive tables. In order to receive a door prize, participants must register in advance by calling 815-295-9910 or emailing <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>. Online registration is available at <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.