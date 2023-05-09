Kankakee Public Library chess league continues to grow

An extra hush fell over the Kankakee Public Library on Saturday morning as the library’s chess league heavily concentrated on the game in front of them.

Sixteen participants played between eight stations, as all participated in the first round of playoffs. The league began with about a dozen additional players, and the current league began in January.

Players meet two Saturdays out of the month at the library, and the current league will conclude in June with one person deemed the winner.

Austin Earsley, who runs the chess events at the library, said that the chess league is in its fifth season.

“It’s something to look forward to. I know most of these players, I played against them in high school,” Earsley said. “It’s nice to just come together and see everyone again and sort of usher in all of the new players to the community.”

Earsley is also the chess coach at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, a position that came as a result of the library league.

Outside of schools, he said, there isn’t much in the community available to chess players, making the library league that much more unique.

“So far, it’s been a great way to grow the chess community in the county,” he said.

There is no age requirement for participation, and the league’s youngest player was 8 years old.

“That’s really been the best part, connecting the old chess community with the new chess community,” Earsley said.

The league meets for about four hours at a time, and there is a fee to play with a chance to win cash prizes during the championship.

The league mainly participates in classical chess — which are long-form games that can last around an hour or two — but also offers speed chess side events that require $5 for entry and are about 30 minutes.

When the next league starts in July, there will be a $30 registration fee. If participants attend each meeting, they will get $10 back. From that entry fee — along with an overflow from past seasons — championship prizes will start at $160 and will be awarded to first- through third-place winners.

Earsley said there are a lot of repeat players each league, but there still are new faces that appear.

“It’s mostly regulars, about 60-70%, so we still get a lot of new players,” he said.

The idea for a league, he said, came from the county golf championship and the county tennis league.

After learning about those events, he thought, “Why can’t we have a county chess league?”

For more information on Kankakee Public Library’s chess league, or to sign up for the July league, go to <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a> or call 815-939-4564.