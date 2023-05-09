Juneteenth Authors' Fair to be held Saturday

SUN RIVER TERRACE — From 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday will be the 2023 Juneteenth Authors’ Fair.

Held at the Ralph J. Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace, the day will feature local authors, book discussions, writing experience and tutorials, fellowship, snacks and door prizes.

Authors participating include Monica Fountain, Lorraine Rogers, Lee Roy Jackson, Dave Baron, Ardella Perry, Rosie M. Taylor, Dr. Leonard Porter, Rakeem Shields, Jason Perry and Vurnice Maloney.

For more information and to RSVP, call 815-325-2593 or 815-272-7741.