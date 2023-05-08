Rhubarb Festival back for 33rd year

The Kankakee County Museum will be hosting the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21 at the museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The festivities for 2023 include a wide variety of vendors; a dime toss; kid’s zone; classic and old car display; pie-eating contest; live entertainment; and tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home.

Debuting at the Rhubarb Festival will be a new exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the museum home at Governor Small Memorial Park as well as a local hero display and a vintage purse display (on loan from the Vintage Purse Museum).

The annual Kankakee Art League show will take place in the George Barnard Sculpture Gallery, and the exhibit will run through Sept. 1. During the festival, members of the art league will have a separate sale of members’ art in the South Gallery for that day only.

Rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices, provided by the Bennett-Curtis House, will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts.

Whole pies can also be pre-ordered online through Kankakee County Museum’s website now through May 14.

The Kankakee Kultivators will supply a few master gardeners from the University of Illinois program to answer gardening questions. Items with a gardening theme will be raffled off that day. Tickets for the Kultivators’ annual Garden Tour & Faire will be available. In the museum’s Column Garden, free vegetable packets will be distributed.

The museum is still accepting classic car display participants and contestants for the pie-eating contest. Early registration is recommended for both. Sign up at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> or call 815-932-5279.

For the live music entertainment, visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfort.

New this year, Oasis Medical Services will be providing a shuttle service to help with parking. Oasis will have two vehicles available (one with handicap accessibility) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on this day. To take advantage of this service, patrons should park at or near Taft Elementary School at 1155 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee.

“Why do we celebrate rhubarb? Before becoming Governor, Lennington Small grew up in what is now referred to as the Dr. Small Memorial Home. Dr. Abram Small, the former Illinois Governor’s father, believed the plant held medicinal uses,” the museum said in a news release. “From the early to mid-1900s much of the home’s surrounding land was covered with the plant.”

This event is sponsored by Riverside Healthcare, Xfinity, State Rep. Jackie Haas and CSL Behring.

<strong>Let Freedom Ring Garden in the Circle Drive:</strong>

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Classic & Old Car Display

• 10:30 a.m. — Remembrance Table Ceremony presented by Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 1 (This ceremony is dedicated to POW/MIA military Veterans and is an introduction to this year’s local hero display addition to the War Exhibit)

<strong>Civic Auditorium Patio:</strong>

• 11 a.m. — Pie eating Contest starts (registration closes at 10:45 a.m.)

• Noon to 1 p.m. — Shelby Ryan

• 1-2:30 p.m. — Vince Amore

• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra