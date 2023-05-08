PHOTOS: Kankakee Farmers' Market kicks off 25th season

A little rain didn’t dampen the attendance at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market on Saturday as hundreds lined up for the first taste of the 25th season.

The smell of kettle corn was accompanied by live music as market-goers and their four-legged friends browsed through the vendors.

The weekly event runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the market lot, located at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee.

For more information on vendors and events, visit <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com/downtown/farmers-market" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com/downtown/farmers-market</a>.

The following acts will be performing at approximately 9:30 a.m. during the month of May at the Kankakee Farmers' Market.

• <strong>May 13:</strong> Kyle Hurd

• <strong>May 20:</strong> The John Webber Band

•<strong><strong> </strong>May 27:</strong> Vern 'N' Vern