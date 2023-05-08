Bourbonnais 7-year-old hosts donation drive to help foster children

You’re never too young to give back.

Seven-year-old April Peterson, a student at Shabbona Elementary School, proved this to be true upon inspiration from her cousin, Ari, who had started a donation drive in Colorado.

Peterson borrowed her cousin’s idea and, with the assistance of Shabbona and Dance In The Light dance studio — where Peterson takes classes — she started a donation drive to help foster children. By collaborating with Lutheran Child & Family Services, a donation box was able to be put in place at the school and studio.

And the timing couldn’t be better as May is National Foster Care Month.

To support the children they serve, LCFS requested the donation of tissue boxes, crayons, coloring books, new or used books, new undergarments and blankets.

LCFS services are provided in the Kankakee area with a regional site in downtown Kankakee.

After hitting her collection goal, Peterson met with the head of Kankakee’s LCFS to drop off the items.

In support of the project, Peterson thanked her mother, Jordan Keller; John Kunze; and all of her family, friends, teachers and community members that helped and donated.

“April looks forward to continuing to help her community and aspires to become a kindergarten and ballerina teacher,” Keller said.

According to the LCFS website, LCFS is the second-largest community-based child welfare agency in Illinois, dedicated to improving the well-being of people across the state by protecting children, strengthening families and building futures for those who have experienced trauma.