1,250 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs taken back at event

BRADLEY — The local National Prescription Take Back Day event held April 29 at Northfield Square mall took in approximately 1,250 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Director Clay Wolf said in a press release.

KAMEG, the Pledge for Life Partnership, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, the Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Healthcare and local law enforcement agencies partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the national event.