Route 50/Armour Road intersection improvement project kicks off

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Kankakee County leaders joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday in announcing the start of improvements to the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road.

Near retail shopping, lodging and CSL Behring, Kankakee County’s largest employer, the intersection is one of Kankakee County’s most congested traffic locations.

The work removes a bottleneck for the about 16,900 motorists who use Armour Road and the 24,000 drivers on Illinois Route 50 per day, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The $13.8 million project, which is expected to be completed in December 2024, is part of Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“This project has a ripple effect that spreads throughout the county, meeting community needs on many levels,” Pritzker said in the release.

“It makes Bradley-Bourbonnais a more welcoming place for Kankakee’s largest manufacturing employer, while also creating new construction jobs and investing money back into local business.”

The project consists of widening and resurfacing the intersection of Route 50 and Armour Road with additional dedicated turn lanes, the release said.

Improvements also include new storm sewers, an updated biking and walking path, sidewalks, new curbs and gutters, improved lighting, modernized traffic signals and landscaping.

“By making this critical intersection easier and safer to navigate, we will help connect constituents and visitors alike to economic engines of our communities in Kankakee County,” Assistant Republican Leader and 79th District State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, said in the release.

The project will improve access from Armour Road to Pharmaceutical Drive/Arthur Burch Drive by eliminating a four-way stop at one of the entrances to CSL Behring.

Bradley officials have plans of improving the county’s retail corridor with a business district, which includes Route 50/Kinzie Avenue.

“By adjoining this project on Route 50 to another just to the south with Bradley’s Main Street initiative, we are opening up new opportunities for growth and development,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said in the release.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system.

Other ongoing local projects include the $5.9 million replacement of the Armour Road bridge over the Canadian National Railroad in Bourbonnais, the $11.3 million replacement of the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over Interstate 57, and the $23.5 million replacement of the I-57 bridges over Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Upcoming work includes several rebuilt I-57 interchanges: a $95 million redevelopment and construction of the I-57 interchange at East Court Street, a $40 million project at U.S. Route 45/52 and $25 million for improvements at County Highway 9 in Manteno.

Rebuild Illinois was awarded $22.7 million for county road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs.