KLASEY: 'Snapshots' from early Kankakee

In the mid-1850s, Kankakee was a fast-growing frontier community. Founded in 1853, the town had boomed from essentially no population to about 2,500 residents by 1856. The first plat (map) of the town, drawn in early 1854, laid out 49 residential and commercial blocks radiating outward from the Illinois Central Railroad Depot at East Avenue and Station Street. The town was bounded by Chestnut Street on the north, Chicago Avenue on the east, River Street on the south and Entrance Avenue on the west.

The Kankakee Gazette, the town’s first newspaper, was published by Augustin Chester in August 1853. He reported to Gazette readers that the city “is rapidly progressing in her building, already 15 or 16 dwellings are in the process of erection. Several stores are near completion. … The buildings for the railroad depot are nearly ready for occupancy.”

Advertisements in surviving copies of the weekly Gazette from the mid-1850s (scattered issues from 1854 and 1855, and most dates from 1856) provide interesting “snapshots” of everyday life in Kankakee almost 170 years ago.

For example, in the Gazette’s September 9, 1854, issue, V.W. Bailey advertised that he had purchased the “entire stock” of Clark & Roberts general merchandise store on Court Street. A year earlier, the Clark & Roberts store had been the first business building to open in Kankakee. According to early local historian Burt Burroughs, the first item sold by Clark & Roberts was a jackknife, purchased by customer Phillip Bacon for 75 cents.

“General merchandise” stores like Clark & Roberts were just that — businesses that offered many different kinds of goods. Another such emporium was J. Sibley & Co., with a store on the north side of Court Street west of Schuyler Avenue.

In 1856, Sibley advertised “a complete assortment of Dry Goods, Groceries, Hats and Caps, Boots and Shoes, Carpets, &c…. at prices that cannot fail to please.” The Sibley business was a buyer as well as a seller, advertising that it would purchase “any quantity of Butter, Eggs, Cheese, Lard, Potatoes, &c. For which we will pay the highest market price, in cash or in exchange for goods.”

Merchant N.G. Halsey took a different marketing approach for his “Kankakee Cheap Cash Store.” He advertised in 1856 that he had just returned from Chicago with an assortment of “new Spring goods … which we are opening and selling at our usually low rates…. But our modesty forbids us using those terms common to merchants, therefore we beg to be excused from saying anything further of our Remarkable, Cheap, Choice and Desirable Stock.”

Halsey, whose “modesty” did not prevent him from advertising steadily, purchased a full column of newspaper space most weeks to list his wide variety of goods.

Although the town had only about 2,500 residents, its businesses drew customers from the fast-developing population of farmers settling in surrounding rural areas. A listing of businesses in the town in 1856 showed nearly 100 enterprises, including eight grocery and provision stores, four drug stores, three harness shops, two livery stables, five blacksmiths, two wagon shops, five lumber yards, one brickyard, four clothing stores, two jewelry stores, and three milliners.

Newspaper advertisements for those businesses ranged from short, one-paragraph “notices” to large, word-filled full columns. A few were illustrated with simple line drawings; most were “words only.”

One of the most elaborate and lengthy ads, which appeared regularly in the Gazette, was that of the Minchrod & Eppstein clothing store, located in the heart of Kankakee’s business district on East Avenue near the Illinois Central depot. Styling itself as the “Philadelphia Clothing Emporium,” the business described its role as “Manufacturers, Jobbers, and Wholesale Dealers in Gents’ and Youths’ Clothing.” Among the items it offered for sale were Overcoats, Frock and Sack Coats, Pants, Hats and Caps, Trunks, Valises, Carpet Bags, and Umbrellas. A sign that Kankakee was still a “frontier town” in 1856 was inclusion of “Pistols and Revolvers” on the store’s merchandise list.

Stated in musical terms, the Minchrod & Eppstein ad was a blaring brass tuba; another ad from that period was more like the gentle trilling of a piccolo: Beneath the simple heading, “Millinery,” it stated, “Miss Coon would respectfully inform the ladies of Kankakee City and vicinity that she has commenced the above business in this place and hopes she may receive a share of the public patronage. Her shop may be found directly south of Mr. Knight’s Lumber Yard.” The ad, which appeared in late May 1855, concluded with note of an important seasonal service: “Straw Bonnets Bleached and Repaired in the most fashionable manner.”

A few more “snapshots” from the Gazettes of the mid-1850s:

Newspaper publisher Augustin Chester was a man of many titles — land agent for the Illinois Central, as well as “Attorney and Counselor at Law, and General Insurance Agent.” In a large 1855 display advertisement, he declared that, “Particular attention will be given to the purchase and sale of land …. The Town Lots in Kankakee City, Manteno, and Monee are for sale at this office.”

Another attorney, C.R. Starr, advertised, “Choice Building Lots for Sale. Three beautifully situated lots on the southeast corner of the Public Square will be sold cheap for cash.”

The 1850s, of course, were “horse and buggy days,” which was reflected in advertisements such as that of John T. Lorman & Co., which was “manufacturing to order all kinds of Carriages, Wagons, and Sleighs, of different sizes and patterns, which they warrant to be made as good as any in the West.” Lorman’s business was located “on Merchant Street, west of Court House Square.”

William Starr, operator of a saddle and harness shop on Court Street, informed potential customers that he was “prepared to execute anything in his line of business,” including “harness made on the shortest notice.”

In November 1855, blacksmith John Mills opened his business on East Avenue, promising customers he would be “at all times ready to do anything in his line with neatness and dispatch, and at reasonable prices.”

And finally … in November 1856, S.K. Nichols, who built desks, tables and other furniture, advertised a vital product of his West Avenue business: coffins. He wrote that they were “Ready made and furnished at one hour’s notice, either night or day. All arrangements for burial lots in our new Cemetery, digging graves, furnishing carriages, &c, can be made through me.”

One of the businesses that regularly advertised in the Gazette in 1856 would go on to become the city’s longest-operating store. What was that business?

Answer: Minchrod & Eppstein, which later was called the “EP System,” remained in business for approximately 120 years. After operating in various locations on East Avenue and on Court Street, the clothing store closed in the 1970s.