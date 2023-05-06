Fortitude gathers local leaders, social services for homelessness summit

BRADLEY — Services for the homeless have never been all encompassing in Kankakee County.

Services for the homeless have also never been more out front than they have been in the past few months.

As Fortitude Community Outreach — one of the chief providers of homelessness services — sought a new shelter location before recently announcing it has given up on those plans in the city of Kankakee, the issues regarding this subject have rarely been this clear.

The situation was brought to the forefront once again as the day-long, Fortitude-organized Better Together 2023 Kankakee County Summit on Homelessness was held Thursday. The most striking bit of shared information was that the national age of homelessness is 9 years old.

An audience member, who is a liaison between local schools and resources, said that there are 415 students in Kankakee and Iroquois counties who are homeless.

<strong>BETTER TOGETHER</strong>

A gathering of 40-plus, invitation-only participants discussed the complex issues of dealing with, caring for and managing the region’s homeless population.

Led by Fortitude in conjunction with other social service agencies which provide resources for the homeless population — the Salvation Army, KCCSI, Gift of God Ministries, Thresholds, Agape Community Outreach Mission and Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet — the five-hour summit was designed to provide information to local leaders about what homelessness looks like in Kankakee County.

Additionally, it was a way to bring leaders of government, law enforcement, education and social services together to discuss solutions to identified gaps and needs.

Identified needs/gaps included: a resource center/clearinghouse; partnership with public housing; follow up and follow through on individual situations; expanded transportation services [for example, an issue brought up by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey was that River Valley Metro buses do not operate near the Jerome Combs Detention Center]; and the lack of crisis services.

The day included presentations from out-of-area organizations that have created successful programs for homeless shelters and resources for the population those shelters serve.

Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s executive director, said that the organization will continue to look to those communities — including Aurora, Decatur and Rockford — to learn from them on ways to move forward in Kankakee County.

<strong>SUMMIT DISCUSSION</strong>

It was reiterated that homelessness is not only a Kankakee issue, but a Kankakee County issue.

“We want to be part of the solution, but we need help from other municipalities,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

There was a great deal of participation from those gathered on ideas of how to move forward, as well as concerns they have.

Some people shared that in their casework they run into individuals with mental health issues or substance abuse issues, saying that “some don’t want to make an effort.”

“That’s not the whole picture of homeless,” said Joshua Riley, the summit’s facilitator and a case worker for Catholic Charities, who noted that statistics of homeless individuals with mental health issues and substance abuse issues often overlap.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said places like Gift of God Ministries — a homeless shelter on Kankakee’s North Fifth Avenue — will not accept a guest who is intoxicated.

“So then they become our [KPD’s] clients,” he said.

He suggested that it may be helpful to have a point of contact or one main phone number to be a liaison between the police and the social service needed in a particular situation.

“That’s what we want — to be able to say, ‘This is no longer a law enforcement issue, it’s a social service issue,’” Riley said.

Downey point out that, despite public misconceptions, the police generally don’t hold in jail intoxicated people or those found trespassing, which brought him to his point of needing to find a way to get them from Jerome Combs to where they need to be.

He also said that the sheriff’s office, as a result of a portion of the SAFE-T Act, is trying to identify “people being released [from jail] without direction,” meaning, people who may not have a home to go to and are in need of resources.

<strong>QUESTION OF DAY SERVICES</strong>

Regarding day services, Broers attempted to answer the long-standing question: “What is being offered during the day?”

The answer is not as simple as giving shelter guests 24-hour access to a shelter, she said.

In addition to needing staff and volunteers to make daytime programs feasible, the days need to be made constructive so that the individuals in need are getting on their feet.

An idea for the future, Broers said, would be providing guests with lockers that are accessible 24 hours a day. This way they have a safe place to leave their possessions and they can walk around “without looking homeless,” which, she said, could save them from issues they often encounter in public.

“Simple solutions like that can make a difference and we need to talk about that,” she said.

Broers identified specialties of existing social services — such as lunches provided by The Salvation Army and ACOM’s assistance with helping people get IDs.

She also made the point that it doesn’t make sense for Fortitude to offer what other places already are offering. Instead, these resources need to work in tangent to serve those in need.

Catholic Charities’ Division Director of Community Services Barb Sullivan-Thurlby agreed, saying that these conversations need to continue.

“You have everybody [needed] in this room,” she said. “Keep moving forward, don’t give up, don’t stop talking.”

She added an anecdote about a successful model in Aurora that has been operating for 40 years, through help of the area’s churches. Sullivan-Thurlby suggested Kankakee County churches get involved with this mission.

She spoke to the continued misconception of what homelessness looks like. She said nationally the average age of a homeless individual is 9 years old.

“People don’t understand the population we’re dealing with,” she said.

The program concluded with the next step of creating a task force/subcommittee of people willing to volunteer their time to continue this conversation and move the needle forward. Riley shared that the three groups needed to be represented on the committee are social services, law enforcement and local government.

About 10 people, including Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford and Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis, volunteered for the committee.