30-year village of Herscher volunteer retires, receives award

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Branz's hometown. </strong></em>

What do the village of Herscher, Herscher United Methodist Church, Kankakee Jaycees, the Kankakee Chapter of the American Red Cross, Kankakee County Crimestoppers, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Herscher Chamber of Commerce all have in common?

All of these organizations have received the volunteer efforts of John Branz.

The 76-year-old Herscher resident was aptly awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award on April 27 at a luncheon in Springfield. He, along with 12 of the 20 total Illinois recipients, was presented with an award for volunteer work, with Branz’s award in the category of Outstanding Business Volunteer.

“I was very surprised [and] very appreciative,” Branz said of the award. “It’s something I’ll always remember and always cherish.”

Branz learned of the honor in September after he was nominated by Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney. Sweeney, along with former Mayor Ray Schneider and Village Clerk Heather Meredith, accompanied Branz to the awards luncheon.

The timing of the award couldn’t be more appropriate as, after 30 years with the village of Herscher, Branz will be retiring. Appointed as village trustee by Schneider in 1993, Branz has been a longtime asset to the village. In addition to his role as trustee, an elected position that receives an annual $1,200 stipend, Branz also has been the village board’s finance chairman.

“This is a big step for us because John — he’s been a board member and our finance chairman for 30 years — he puts in full days, weekends, nights; he does a lot,” said Sweeney on the subject of Branz’s retirement. “We’ve relied on him for years. He’s sort of a municipal savant. Any sort of question, he knows it all.”

Sweeney said it’ll be “a learning curve” for the board to be without Branz. Meredith will take over some of his duties as she moves into the dual role of village clerk and office manager.

“[John’s] left us in great shape. [He’s] saved us a tremendous amount of money,” said Sweeney, noting Branz has taken his work very seriously, saying “one great thing about John, he’s hyper focused on doing a great job.”

“If our bank accounts are out of balance by a penny, he’ll spend a week doing everything to locate a penny,” Sweeney said. “The accounting firm will say it’s not a big deal, but John will spend countless hours. When he finds that penny, oh boy, he’s just so happy. That just tells you he’s so focused.”

<strong>LIFETIME OF SERVICE</strong>

While he’s been professionally retired since April 2007 — he retired in 2001 from his full-time position at Kankakee Federal Savings Bank where he continued to work part time for six more years — Branz certainly has kept busy in a volunteer capacity.

Working part time for the bank both prior to and following his full-time retirement, Branz said he has close to 39 years in banking. All of that knowledge has served him well as he’s been able to translate it into his volunteer work.

He credits his time with KFSB — now Midland States Bank — to encouraging his work in the community.

“Kankakee Federal Savings was very involved and wanted people involved in organizations supporting their community,” he said, noting that the first organization he became involved with was the Kankakee Jaycees.

From there, he was on the board for the Kankakee Chapter of the American Red Cross; was a charter member of the board of directors and eventual board president of Kankakee County Crimestoppers; for two years he was an at-large board member of Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and would spend six years representing the Kankakee County Board through the KCCVB; and he’s held all of the offices within the Herscher Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, he’s been a chairman for the Herscher Labor Day parade — a role he joined in 1991 — and is now part of the parade committee and the afternoon entertainment committee. They’ve already begun working on the 2023 parade.

“I’ve been in a lot of organizations, which I’ve enjoyed,” he said.

In January, he became the finance chairman for Herscher United Methodist Church.

Though not originally from Herscher — he’s a native to Saunemin in Livingston County, and moved to Herscher in 1974 after marrying Margot Hendrix, the daughter of a former Herscher mayor — he’s come to love his home of nearly 50 years.

For Branz, the best part of the community is the people.

“I mean, it’s a wonderful community. We have great neighbors,” he said. “Herscher’s just a great place, a great community — a neat, clean community. A great place to live.”

This is his incentive to give back, but where does he find the time?

“My wife, Margot, has been very supportive. She’s been very active in organizations, too,” he said. “We’ve just been that kind of people, I guess, who give back to the community.”

<strong>STILL WORK TO FINISH</strong>

He said that he meets twice a month with the village board and he spends nearly every day there working on finance issues.

While he has a retirement celebration — in the form of an open house honoring him and 22-year trustee Bob Voss — planned for 2-5 p.m. on May 13 at The Athletic Club in Herscher, he still has some work to finish with the village.

“I’m still going to help them through a few things. It’s been a great experience.”

Branz was very thankful to Sweeney, Schneider and Meredith for their work in the award nomination.

“Ray appointed me to the village board and I’ve always been interested in government, politics. I got on there and it was interesting work,” Branz said.

“I liked working with the finances and with Ray. I worked with five village presidents/mayors and five village clerks. I just got involved and went from one term to the next and we had projects going and I liked working with the mayors, the clerks and the board that we had.

“Now it’s time to pass the torch to somebody else.”

During the presentation of the Governor's Volunteer Award in Springfield, Iola Mobley, of Kankakee County, was honored for her work as AmeriCorps Seniors Member.

"As a mother of 13, Ms. Mobley always had a passion for seeing children thrive. This passion led her to join the Kankakee-Livingston Counties Foster Grandparent Program in 2005. After 17 years, she has seen many things change, but her love for children has not," reads the event program.

"She currently serves at Millie Proegler School, home of the Kankakee Early Childhood Program. Her enthusiasm and drive are unmatched and is a great example of what volunteerism really means."

