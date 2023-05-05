Herscher, Mac split rivalry meetings Wednesday

Herscher softball coach Mike Cann said it best about the Tigers' longstanding rivalry with Bishop McNamara not just in softball, but athletics in general.

"It goes a long, long way back and you can throw out the records, who played who and what the score was," Cann said. "It’s a battle and a dogfight."

The annual dogfight on the baseball and softball diamonds resumed for the 2023 iterations on Wednesday, when Cann's softball Tigers earned a 5-1 win on their home turf and the Irish baseball team won 6-5 in dramatic fashion on their own home field as well.

On the softball field, it was Herscher senior Zoey Fleischauer who stole the show by throwing a two-hit complete game in the circle and adding a first-inning RBI single that gave the team a lead it held all seven innings.

"She was awesome in the circle today," Cann said of his senior hurler. "She’s a senior leader who does it with her arm, glove and bat."

Over at McNamara, Fightin' Irish junior Taylor Fuerst may have given the team their biggest win of the season — and one of the more memorable Herscher-McNamara games in recent memory — when his walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped an Irish rally that saw them turn a 5-1 deficit into a 6-5 win.

"It felt great to come up clutch for my team, knowing it's against a big rival in Herscher," Fuerst said. "All that work we put in the offseason came out in this game and so it just feels great to be able to produce for the team."

