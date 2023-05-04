Kelsey Post new Kankakee chamber executive director

KANKAKEE — Kelsey Post was the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s marketing and membership director for nearly a year, ending her tenure at the end of April 2022.

She left her first job out of college at that point to see “what else was out there” for her.

And nearly one full year after leaving the chamber to work for a pair of Illinois-based staffing companies, the 24-year-old Post could hardly control her enthusiasm upon learning the chamber was seeking a new executive director.

“I wanted to come back home. I missed Kankakee,” she said.

So after mulling over the opportunity to apply for the chamber position, Post emailed the organization her resume. Her resume was one of 38 the organization received and she was the final interview by the chamber’s executive committee.

She is now back home — back where she belongs, is how she puts it — and is now leading the organization of about 400 members.

The Limestone resident and 2017 graduate of Herscher High School began her second stint with the chamber one week ago. Post earned a public relations degree from Illinois State University in 2022.

Post has a first-year salary of $60,000.

The hiring of Post fills the vacancy created when Ashley Villarreal, who had been the chamber’s executive director since May 2021, resigned in early April.

Lisa Ravesloot, the chamber board’s chairwoman, noted neither she nor the executive committee were surprised by the strong interest in the position.

Ravesloot said the ideas and concepts which Post brought to the interview set her apart from the candidates.

“She just blew everyone away,” Ravesloot said. Ravesloot noted Post’s previous experience with the chamber also was viewed as an asset.

She noted Post has hit the ground running. She started one week ago and started to work as if she had never left.

The chamber has been through several directors within the past few years. Ravesloot said that fact is not viewed as a negative toward the organization. She noted some of the directors left due to family relocation and others used the position as a stepping stone to other employment.

She is hopeful, however, that Post will bring some stability to the organization’s leadership. She would like to see Post at the helm for perhaps three to four years.

“We would love to have her for 10 years. Who knows?” Ravesloot said.

Post interjected she has plans to be chamber director for more time than three or four years.

She wants to leave her mark.

“I want to plant roots here. I want to stay as long as I can. That’s the goal,” she said.

She is already planning events. She is also planning on bringing the chamber to the community rather than the community coming to the chamber.

Post would like to see chamber membership grow by 40 to 50 members annually. To do that, she knows she is going to have to recruit and she plans to by not only visiting potential new members, but by visiting current members as well.

“I am going to take a sales approach. I’m going to pull on doors and walk into businesses and talk to them. I’m looking to putting a face to the organization. And I believe face-to-face encounters goes a long way.”

The main function of any chamber is business networking. It is also about sharing knowledge. It is about helping each business not only maintain, but to thrive.

Of course, without thriving businesses, there would likely not be a chamber.

Some may raise an eyebrow when they see a 24-year-old walk into their business and wonder what experience she may have. That potential question does not faze her.

“Age is just a number. It is about how you present yourself,” she said.