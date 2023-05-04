Kankakee School Board seats new member, elects officers

KANKAKEE — For the past five years, Kankakee School Board member Chris Bohlen was often a singular voice speaking out on issues or changes within the county’s largest school district.

That situation appears to be set to change.

Bohlen will now be leading the seven-member board. Bohlen is the newest president of the board as he was voted into the position.

At the special Tuesday board meeting, Bohlen’s rise on the school board was not the only movement of note.

The newest member of the Kankakee School Board was sworn in while its longest-serving member said goodbye.

Suzanna Berrones, first-time candidate in the April 4 consolidated election, took an oath to serve her first four-year term on the board, along with returning members Bohlen and Deb Johnston.

A former 15-year employee for Momence CUSD 1, Berrones has said she hopes to be a voice for and represent Kankakee School District’s Hispanic community.

Bohlen and Johnston have been on the board for five and four years, respectively.

Outgoing Board President Barbara Wells swore in the three members.

Wells, who served 18 years on the board, earned the least votes of the four candidates running for three seats in the April 4 election.

“I know you all have your work cut out for you,” Wells said to the board. “Thank you for serving with me … As always, the work ahead is going to be arduous. I hope you all come together as a team and coalesce around some goals and work together.”

Superintendent Genevra Walters thanked Wells for her board service on behalf of Kankakee School District 111. She presented Wells with a gift of a glass gavel.

Once the new board was seated, members voted on who would assume the board’s officer positions.

They elected Bohlen as president, Jess Gathing as vice president and Berrones as secretary.

However, the board was not united on any of those decisions.

Members voted with a show of hands for the person they wanted in the position.

For president, the nominations included Bohlen, Darrell Williams and Gathing, with Gathing declining the nomination. The vote total was 4-3 in Bohlen’s favor.

For vice president, the nominations included Gathing and Mary Archie; the vote total was 5-2 in Gathing’s favor.

For secretary, the nominations included Tracy Verrett and Berrones; the vote total was 4-3 in Berrones’ favor.

Additionally, Williams agreed to chair the board’s policy committee; Gathing agreed to chair the finance committee; Johnston agreed to chair the human resources committee, and Berrones agreed to chair the curriculum committee.

The board also voted to certify the official election results canvassed by Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson on April 19.

<strong>The results were:</strong>

<ul><li>Deb Johnston — 1,684 votes</li><li>Chris Bohlen — 1,669 votes</li><li>Suzanna Berrones — 1,436 votes</li><li>Barbara Wells — 1,127 votes</li><li>Total voters — 2,501</li></ul>