Kankakee Farmers' Market opens Saturday for its 25th season

Twenty-five years ago, a tradition began in Kankakee that has become a beloved part of the outdoor season. The Kankakee Farmers’ Market has since grown into a large event for people to gather and patronize local vendors, all while enjoying food from tasty local eateries and music from talented local musicians.
The market returns at 8 a.m. Saturday to its stomping grounds in the parking lot of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street. Over 50 vendors are slated to be on the full-time schedule, meaning they’ll appear from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May through October.
One such vendor, John Bailey Honey, is also celebrating a milestone anniversary as this is its 50th season of keeping bees.
“It started in 1973 on an idea my dad had — and I loved it from the first day,” John Bailey Honey wrote in a Facebook post. “So it goes: through all my woes I keep at it.”
Additionally, each Saturday morning there will be live music entertainment in the parking lot’s gazebo.
The following 52 vendors are participating in the market full time.
• A.R. Lowlines
• Bamboo Island Snack Shack
• Beaver Rub Spice Company
• C-Mac’s Smoothies
• Cakes & Goodies
• Char Char’s BBQ
• Cindy’s
• C&L Fine Goods Boutique
• Connect Roasters
• Cranky Mike’s
• Donut Foundry
• Dr. Becker’s Bites
• Farmlander
• Felber Girls Fancies
• The Flower Cart
• Gasca’s Fancy Plants
• Goat Trax Fram
• Good Morning Bakery
• Gracie Pie Apothecary
• Great American Bagel
• Hardin’s Family Farm
• Harvest Table Foods
• Heather Counts Art Studio
• John Bailey Honey
• Lafevor Farm LLC
• Lafi’s Custom Creations
• Lilla Made
• Little Angels’ Secret
• Llama Bean Coffee Co
• LoveALatte Coffee
• Martinez Tacos
• Miabella’s Inc
• Mike’s Natural Pork
• Miller Girl Candle Co
• Natural Formations Jewelry
• The Neighborhood Kitchen
• Nuts To Go Corp
• Rebel Ice Cream Co
• Savoie’s Produce
• Schiel Food Service
• Simply Essential, Oils by Ann Marie
• Songbird Hill Farm
• Sonoma Farm
• Sprinkled with Glitter
• Stamper Cheese Co.
• Steep & Spice LLC
• Stoub Family Farms, LLC
• Sweet Darren’s
• Tasty Tomato Treats
• Topsoldiers Productions
• Turtle Acres
• Vicki Westerhoff
For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.
Every Saturday, there will be music in the gazebo during the farmers' market. Music starts at approximately 9:30 a.m.
•<strong> May 6:</strong> The Jazz Goblins
• <strong>May 13:</strong> Kyle Hurd
• <strong>May 20:</strong> The John Webber Band
•<strong><strong> </strong>May 27:</strong> Vern 'N' Vern
•<strong><strong> </strong>June 3:</strong> Lakesiders
•<strong><strong> </strong>June 10:</strong> Tim Rehmer
•<strong><strong> </strong>June 17:</strong> Andrew David
•<strong><strong> </strong>June 24:</strong> Todd Hazelrigg
•<strong><strong> </strong>July 1:</strong> Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra
•<strong><strong> </strong>July 8:</strong> Maddison Denault
•<strong><strong> </strong>July 15:</strong> Mary Claire Dwyer & Cupid
•<strong><strong> </strong>July 22:</strong> Tom Lowery Trio
•<strong><strong> </strong>July 29:</strong> Chris James
•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 5:</strong> PENNYLUCK
•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 12:</strong> KEDABRA
•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 19:</strong> Lupe Carroll
•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 26:</strong> Crawford's Daughter
•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 2:</strong> Ryan Leggott
•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 9:</strong> Astro Circus
•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 16:</strong> Hispanic Heritage event
•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 23:</strong> More Better & A Little Faster
•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 30:</strong> Logan Miller
•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 7:</strong> The Tall Paul Band
•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 14:</strong> Ken and Sara Hazelrigg
•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 21:</strong> John Sather
•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 28:</strong> TyJon Charlie (from The Unemployed Architects)