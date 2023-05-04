Kankakee Farmers' Market opens Saturday for its 25th season

Twenty-five years ago, a tradition began in Kankakee that has become a beloved part of the outdoor season. The Kankakee Farmers’ Market has since grown into a large event for people to gather and patronize local vendors, all while enjoying food from tasty local eateries and music from talented local musicians.

The market returns at 8 a.m. Saturday to its stomping grounds in the parking lot of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street. Over 50 vendors are slated to be on the full-time schedule, meaning they’ll appear from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May through October.

One such vendor, John Bailey Honey, is also celebrating a milestone anniversary as this is its 50th season of keeping bees.

“It started in 1973 on an idea my dad had — and I loved it from the first day,” John Bailey Honey wrote in a Facebook post. “So it goes: through all my woes I keep at it.”

Additionally, each Saturday morning there will be live music entertainment in the parking lot’s gazebo.

The following 52 vendors are participating in the market full time.

• A.R. Lowlines

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• Beaver Rub Spice Company

• C-Mac’s Smoothies

• Cakes & Goodies

• Char Char’s BBQ

• Cindy’s

• C&L Fine Goods Boutique

• Connect Roasters

• Cranky Mike’s

• Donut Foundry

• Dr. Becker’s Bites

• Farmlander

• Felber Girls Fancies

• The Flower Cart

• Gasca’s Fancy Plants

• Goat Trax Fram

• Good Morning Bakery

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• Great American Bagel

• Hardin’s Family Farm

• Harvest Table Foods

• Heather Counts Art Studio

• John Bailey Honey

• Lafevor Farm LLC

• Lafi’s Custom Creations

• Lilla Made

• Little Angels’ Secret

• Llama Bean Coffee Co

• LoveALatte Coffee

• Martinez Tacos

• Miabella’s Inc

• Mike’s Natural Pork

• Miller Girl Candle Co

• Natural Formations Jewelry

• The Neighborhood Kitchen

• Nuts To Go Corp

• Rebel Ice Cream Co

• Savoie’s Produce

• Schiel Food Service

• Simply Essential, Oils by Ann Marie

• Songbird Hill Farm

• Sonoma Farm

• Sprinkled with Glitter

• Stamper Cheese Co.

• Steep & Spice LLC

• Stoub Family Farms, LLC

• Sweet Darren’s

• Tasty Tomato Treats

• Topsoldiers Productions

• Turtle Acres

• Vicki Westerhoff

For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.

Every Saturday, there will be music in the gazebo during the farmers' market. Music starts at approximately 9:30 a.m.

•<strong> May 6:</strong> The Jazz Goblins

• <strong>May 13:</strong> Kyle Hurd

• <strong>May 20:</strong> The John Webber Band

•<strong><strong> </strong>May 27:</strong> Vern 'N' Vern

•<strong><strong> </strong>June 3:</strong> Lakesiders

•<strong><strong> </strong>June 10:</strong> Tim Rehmer

•<strong><strong> </strong>June 17:</strong> Andrew David

•<strong><strong> </strong>June 24:</strong> Todd Hazelrigg

•<strong><strong> </strong>July 1:</strong> Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra

•<strong><strong> </strong>July 8:</strong> Maddison Denault

•<strong><strong> </strong>July 15:</strong> Mary Claire Dwyer & Cupid

•<strong><strong> </strong>July 22:</strong> Tom Lowery Trio

•<strong><strong> </strong>July 29:</strong> Chris James

•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 5:</strong> PENNYLUCK

•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 12:</strong> KEDABRA

•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 19:</strong> Lupe Carroll

•<strong><strong> </strong>Aug. 26:</strong> Crawford's Daughter

•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 2:</strong> Ryan Leggott

•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 9:</strong> Astro Circus

•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 16:</strong> Hispanic Heritage event

•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 23:</strong> More Better & A Little Faster

•<strong><strong> </strong>Sept. 30:</strong> Logan Miller

•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 7:</strong> The Tall Paul Band

•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 14:</strong> Ken and Sara Hazelrigg

•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 21:</strong> John Sather

•<strong><strong> </strong>Oct. 28:</strong> TyJon Charlie (from The Unemployed Architects)