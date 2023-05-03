Kankakee native and Frank Lloyd Wright biographer to present Friday

At 7 p.m. Friday, Paul Hendrickson will discuss his book “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright” at the Kankeke Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. According to the book’s description, this illuminating biography will change the way readers understand the life, mind and work of Wright.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Hendrickson’s expertise on the subject of Wright. Hendrickson, a senior lecturer in University of Pennslyvania’s English department, grew up in Kankakee, and his knowledge of Wright has been highlighted by Crain’s Chicago Business and the Wall Street Journal.

Before joining the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, Hendrickson was a staff feature writer at the Washington Post from 1977 to 2001.

According to a 2020 Daily Journal column by Jack Klasey, Hendrickson, who grew up living five blocks to the north on Harrison Avenue, was awed by the Bradley House, which has been called “the house that changed the face of American architecture.”

The impression that Wright’s creation made on young Paul Hendrickson was a lasting one that resulted, some 65 years later, in a new biography of the architect, entitled “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.” Published in late 2019, it is the sixth book written by Hendrickson, a prolific writer of magazine articles.

“I’ve long felt projects find their authors, and not the reverse, and that often enough the finding can be a half-aware thing traveling on for years — or decades. … I think Frank Lloyd Wright and this book found me circa late 1953 and early 1954,” he wrote in the Wright volume’s “Essay on Sources.”