Bourbonnais trustees OK budget for fiscal year 2024

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 during Monday’s regular Bourbonnais Village Board meeting.

Village Finance Director Tara Latz said last week the general fund revenues for fiscal year 2024 are projected to be $16.2 million.

That is a $543,149 decrease from the previous year’s general fund revenues, which ended April 30, according to village documents discussed at last week’s finance committee meeting.

General fund expenditures in FY 2024 are predicted to be $16.1 million.

There is a projected surplus of about $100,000, Latz said.

“There are higher costs for fuel, utilities and insurance,” Latz said for the smaller surplus budget.

“Our insurance costs jumped 18%. These are all higher expenses for everyone.”

The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

“The budget is in line with previous ones,” Latz said.

Of the village’s $16.2 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $5.9 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 17 employees.

<strong>REVENUE SOURCES</strong>

Among revenue sources, video gaming is projected to bring in $190,000, Latz said.

Additional gaming machines will be added when the Road Ranger Travel Center to be located on Bourbonnais Parkway opens late this year or in early 2024, she said.

Sales tax for FY 2024 is projected at $4.1 million, up from $3.99 million in FY 2023.