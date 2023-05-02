Strides of support: Women's allies Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

The 15th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event kicked off Friday, hosted by Clove Alliance.

More than 30 participants carried signs along the mile-long march route through downtown Kankakee, many donning a pair of women’s shoes as a show of solidarity and commitment to ending violence against women.

Clove Alliance board president Damon Schuldt began the event by sharing the following statistics.

Every 98 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.

That means every single day more than 570 people experience sexual violence in this country.

“[This makes it] vitally important that we support our local Clove Alliance agency,” Schuldt said. “Today, we wear women’s shoes as a symbol of our commitment to this important cause.”

Tracey Noe-Slach, executive director of Clove Alliance, said it’s important to involve men in ending sexual violence in the community.

“Men have a part in ending violence against women and children,” Noe Slach said. “And it’s just a fun event to walk a mile in women’s shoes and show support.”

Noe-Slach said she hopes that onlookers are disrupted and wonder what’s going on, and that they read the signs and reflect on the issue.

She added it’s also important that the walk travels around the courthouse to convey that survivors need justice.

Returning participant Art Mantoan, of Bourbonnais, agreed on the importance of raising awareness of domestic violence.

“It’s too prevalent,” Mantoan said. “If it doesn’t affect someone personally, they don’t really think about it. But in the end, it affects everyone.”

First-time participant Steve Worth, of St. Anne, joined Mantoan in wearing heels and taking a slightly slower stride than the rest of the group.

Worth said he recently learned about the services and resources provided by Clove Alliance and wanted to support the cause.

“We should have taken our wives’ advice and brought safety shoes,” Worth admitted, as they trailed the group by about half a block. The difficulty in the activity, though, was symbolic, Mantoan added.

The event wrapped up the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The nonprofit also hosts sexual harassment prevention training, youth mentoring programs and fundraising events.

The Clove Alliance 24-hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 815-932-3322. Visit <a href="http://clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a> for more information.

National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.

<ul><li>May 11, 6 - 7:30 p.m. - MENtoring Matters for boys ages 9-13. A community-based mentoring program for boys ages 9-13. Held at the Grow Center in Bourbonnais.</li><li>June 14, 10 - 11 a.m. - Sexual Harassment Prevention Training, free 1-hour virtual training</li><li>Nov. 9 - Glo Bingo, fundraiser held at Kankakee Fairgrounds Expo Center</li></ul>