Kankakee providing $135K for youth programs

KANKAKEE — The youth of Kankakee have not been forgotten when it comes to the use of COVID-19 relief funding, and once again some allocations were made on behalf of the youth.

The funding approved at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting included $103,800 of pay that will go into the bank accounts of perhaps 40 teenagers who are willing to work this summer for the city of Kankakee.

Another $31,200 of American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the Kankakee County Justice Academy program operated through the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The funding allotments were approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council. They had been recommended by the council’s Committee of the Whole.

The justice academy is a program which will be beginning its third year when the 2023-24 school year begins this August.

The program helps about 100 youth during its 12-week summer program and about 40-50, typically second-grade through high school participants through the academic year in its four-year after-school program.

Rowe said upwards of 95% of program participants are Kankakee School District students.

Upwards of 20 staff help students through the week with social and emotional situations, as well as tutoring, mentoring and art projects, among other projects. Staff members are paid.

While the program is primarily designed for Kankakee County youth who are involved with the court system, the program can also deal with those not directly involved with the legal system, said State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The $31,200 assist from Kankakee’s ARPA funds will allow the 12-week summer program to host participants for eight hours rather than four hours, Rowe said.

The program works out of the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

The program’s goal is to direct the students away from improper behaviors and keep them outside of the justice system.

Rowe said it will take three years to gain a real sense of how the program is working.

“We are finding the kids who are participating are not re-entering the court system,” Rowe said.

Regarding the summer work program, the city is looking to expand the number of youth to participate.

In the summer 2022, the city had 31 youngsters participating in the Kankakee Employment of Youth Summer Program.

The program is for those ages 15-21. Participants must be city residents. The program operates from June 12 through Aug. 4.

The workers are spread through the various city departments. Workers earn $15 per hour. Those who participated in the program in 2022 will earn $16 an hour this year.

Carolyn Croswell, Kankakee’s human resources director, is hoping to expand the program to include 40 this year. She noted she has had nearly 60 applications thus far.

Depending on the particular job, youth can work up to 40 hours per week.