Fishing, wildlife measures make advancements in Senate Agriculture Committee

Last week, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, passed a measure out of committee that would allow for an easier way to obtain a hunting, fishing, trapping and sportsmen license.

“We are working to provide a practical solution for avid hunters, anglers and trappers in the state,” said Joyce in a news release. “It’s a win-win for everyone — making it easier for people to enjoy these hobbies while supporting our state’s conservation efforts.”

House Bill 3677 would allow Illinois residents to obtain a three-year fishing, hunting, sportsmen’s combination or trapping license at three times the cost of an annual one.

Under current law, people have to renew their license for these activities every year. This legislation aims to make the process easier for individuals by allowing them to renew the licenses after three years.

“Many times, people forget to renew their licenses for these activities year after year,” Joyce said. “By switching to three-year license options, we will save people the hassle of renewing them every year while also helping generate more revenue at a time for the state’s conservation efforts.”

House Bill 3677 passed the Senate Agriculture Committee and now waits for further consideration before the full Senate.

On the same day, Joyce advanced a measure out of the Senate Agriculture Committee in an effort to protect the beaver population and regulate the activities of nuisance wildlife operators.

“Some people don’t realize that beavers provide benefits to humans, such as improved water quality and flood control,” said Joyce in a news release. “It’s important we protect these animals and trap them correctly without destroying their homes.”

House Bill 2461 would make it unlawful to destroy or disturb dams, lodges, burrows or feed beds of beavers while trapping them. Additionally, the bill requires that anyone who acts as a nuisance wildlife control operator for a fee must obtain a permit.

“Wildlife operators provide an important service by removing unwanted animals from homes and other properties,” said Joyce. “This measure aims to help the beaver population, but also to make sure operators are engaging in ethical practices and only removing wildlife as necessary.”

House Bill 2461 passed the Senate Agriculture Committee and now heads to be heard before the full Senate.