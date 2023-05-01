Veterans Gardening Day celebrated with Seeds of Honor

Deb Whitaker, of Warsaw, Ill., and a graduate of Watseka High School, was at the Bradley American Legion on Saturday for the Seeds of Honor, a program that is part of Veterans Gardening Day established in Illinois in 2021 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and designated the first Saturday in May as Veterans Gardening Day.

Whitaker was hosting the event in advance of Veterans Garden Day to honor her son, Dustin Whitaker, a staff sergeant with the Iowa Army National Guard. Dustin served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan before he died in a motorcycle accident in 2012 in Keokuk, Iowa, when he was 27.

Seeds, plants and fertilizer were distributed free to all veterans and first responders, while a free will donation was asked from others. Whitaker said the event will return to Bradley in 2024. The second Illinois Veterans Garden Day is set for May 6.