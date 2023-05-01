United Way executive director resigns, new director appointed

On Friday, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Executive Director Kerstin Rust resigned from her role after three and a half years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community and collaborate with dedicated volunteers from across Kankakee and Iroquois counties. This decision was not easy. However, after careful consideration, I have chosen to step back and focus on raising my one-year-old daughter,” Rust said in a news release.

“United Way serves in a unique and powerful role within our communities. The last three and a half years have been both challenging and fulfilling. I am proud of our team’s accomplishments, and I leave United Way in the hands of a strong board of directors and dynamic team. I have no doubt they will continue to move the organization forward,” Rust continued.

Mariah Vail, a development manager for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, has accepted the offer to replace Rust as the newest executive director. United Way’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment on Friday.

Rust began her tenure with United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties in September 2019. Since her employment, United Way has launched a new affinity group called Women United; partnered with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley to distribute over $650,000 in COVID-19 emergency response funding to social service agencies; coordinated the unveiling and design of the first outdoor art mural in the village of Bourbonnais; introduced a new resource for parents and caregivers of young children; and increased awareness of local resources for Kankakee and Iroquois County residents.

She was named in the Kankakee County Chamber’s 40 Under 40 in 2019 and serves on the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley’s board of directors, Project SUN’s Executive Team, Kankakee County Partnership for a Healthy Community’s Steering Committee, and as a member of Zonta Club of Kankakee.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties was also recognized as the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year in 2022.

“Kerstin has provided valuable guidance and leadership to United Way at a critical time. She led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinated the celebration of United Way’s 80th anniversary here in our community and prepared the organization for the future. We will miss her and wish her the very best,” United Way Board President Mike O’Brien said in the release.

Vail has been with United Way for the past two years. She is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, where she received her MBA. Prior to United Way, Vail worked for Olivet’s Office of Development, the Pledge for Life Partnership, Project SUN. Vail also serves as an events team member for Connect Roasters and is the Kankakee area Ministry Lead for Safe Families for Children. Vail lives with her husband, Dustin, in Kankakee.

“We are delighted to have Mariah step in as our new executive director — her unfaltering dedication, strong background in the non-profit space, and intimate knowledge of United Way make her a perfect fit for this role,” stated incoming United Way Board President Sarah Marion.