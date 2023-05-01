Heard on the Street: We Make - You Bake offers fresh meals, Wilmington car dealer moves to Braidwood

A local meal prep business aims to help solve the daily “What’s for dinner?” struggle.

We Make — You Bake, founded by Bourbonnais resident Lindsey Laskey in 2019, is the newest option at Riverside Health Fitness Center at 100 Fitness Drive in Bourbonnais.

The food service prepares a variety of fresh-made, frozen meals for customers to pre-order and pick up the following weekend, available in single serve, 2-serving and 4-serving sizes from a changing menu.

Laskey also prepares batches of baked goods, soups and desserts, as well as selling what’s in stock from the freezer.

“The business was created out of a passion for getting together with friends to create delicious home-cooked meals for less money and in less time,” Laskey said.

All meals are prepared at the store front in Riverside Health Fitness Center. Currently, orders can be placed for bi-weekly pickup from the menu online, but Laskey plans to expand hours and services this summer.

The next round of orders are due by noon Wednesday, May 3, for pick up from 1-3 p.m. on May 7 or from 5:30-6 p.m. on May 8.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.wemake-youbake.com" target="_blank">wemake-youbake.com</a> or find <a href="https://www.facebook.com/wemakeyoubake" target="_blank">We Make — You Bake</a> on Facebook.

<strong>WILMINGTON DEALERSHIPS MOVE TO BRAIDWOOD</strong>

D’Orazio Ford and Arnie Bauer Chevrolet, both located in Wilmington, announced recently they are moving their respective auto dealerships to Braidwood. Both will build new sites in Braidwood, according to published reports.

Construction is expected to take up to two years to be completed. They will be built on a plot of land the city of Braidwood purchased for $1.8 million in 2022. D’Orazio Ford will take up approximately 11.7 acres and Arnie Bauer Chevrolet on 9 acres.

The dealerships will be adjacent to the Camping World and Warren’s Collision Center, which are in the 800 block EZ Street in Braidwood. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the site on March 29.

The Ford dealership has a long history in Wilmington. D’Orazio Ford purchased the former South Oak (Wilmington) Ford at 1135 S. Water St. in May of 2012, from Denny Guest, who had been the owner for 25 years.

<strong>WATSEKA’S R.P. HOME & HARVEST TO BE SOLD</strong>

Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, recently reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest, a family-owned company with 22 locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. Runnings’s footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.

The deal is expected to close in June.

“It’s pretty amazing how quickly this all came together,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Home & Harvest, in a joint news release from R.P. Home & Harvest and Runnings. “Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing.

“Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home and outdoor-store companies in America, extremely well-regarded by customers and competitors. We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”

The stores will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings transitions the stores to their well-known brand. R.P. Home & Harvest, formerly Big R, is at 1200 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” said Brian Odegaard, president of Runnings, in the news release. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values and operations standpoint.”

Runnings, founded in 1947 and owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family, currently has 58 stores and employs more than 2,700 workers across eight states.

R.P. Home & Harvest, founded in 2021, operates 22 farm and ranch stores and one distribution center across four states. The company is an affiliate of R.P. Lumber Co. Inc., a family-owned home center and building materials retailer based in Edwardsville.

“There is a long list of employees, vendors and other hardworking people who brought these stores out of the ashes of a bad situation, literally going from empty stores to serving customers in a matter of weeks during a very tough economic time,” Plummer said. “I know the communities and customers appreciated this unbelievable effort, and this transaction with Runnings is only going to add the next great chapter to this story.”

<strong>STEFARI CAFE TEMPORARILY CLOSING TO MOVE</strong>

The last day to grab coffee at Stefari Cafe’s current location in the Majestic in downtown Kankakee is May 13.

The cafe’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 5 through May 13.

Owners Stefan and Ariel Frunze announced on social media that the business will be temporarily closing as they move and get set up in a new location in the southern-most portion of the four-unit property at 267 S. West Ave., also in downtown Kankakee.

The coffee shop owners hope the business will be closed for as little time as possible between moving and reopening, according to the social media post.

The new, approximately 3,000-square-foot location will offer expanded hours and an expanded menu, including alcoholic beverages, and hours.

Moving into Stefari’s space will be The Lush Vine, a wine bar from Bourbonnais residents Justin and Laurin Stauffenberg.

For more updates on Stefari Cafe, visit @stefaricafe on Facebook or Instagram.

