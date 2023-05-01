Days with Dads makes second round at Kankakee schools

Red, white and blue balloons excitedly flew amongst paper airplanes and a drone in the gymnasium of King Middle School on Friday. Aside from the objects’ ability to fly, one might wonder what connects those three things.

The answer is Days with Dads, which returned for its second event. The program —which is the brainchild of Eric Peterson, of Manteno, founder of Project Headspace and Timing — works in conjunction with Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, local schools and volunteer dads who come together to live out of the program’s mission of: “Our purpose for this event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that Dads are able to show love.”

The balloons simply were to decorate the event — which not only took place Friday at King Middle but also at Kennedy Middle School — while the paper airplanes and the drone were stations set up in the gym. Each station had at least one volunteer dad, and groups of students would come in and rotate around the stations.

Additional stations included workout equipment, an ice-based science experiment, instruction on tying a tie, jewelry making, drum pads and remote-control cars.

Gabby Emerick, executive assistant for Peterson through Project Headspace and Timing, said that it had been “all smiles walking out of the gym.”

Students came through in different groups during when they would normally have music or art class. About 8-10 students would be at each station for around five minutes before moving onto the next station.

“I liked making a necklace and tying the ties,” said third-grader Carter Tucker, who had participated in the inaugural Days with Dads last fall.

“I made a bracelet for my mom last year,” he said.

Participating with Tucker in the tie demonstration was fourth-grader Dominic Hendron, who said he loved the ice/science station.

The two received instruction from volunteer dad Ryan Buckner, of Kankakee, who said the day’s attendance had been “great,” exceeding last year’s when the program was held on a non-school day.

“I live in the community, I have daughters growing up here, it’s important to keep kids engaged,” Buckner said of his willingness to participate.

Buckner noted he grew up with the resources of Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness service in Kankakee and knows that there is a need for positive role models.

“There’s a need in the space that might not be filled without [volunteers] like this,” he said.

Days with Dads is gaining traction and interest from other schools, said Duane Dean’s Violence Prevention Program case manager Sonja Handson.

“It’s something here to stay for a while,” Handson said, adding she was excited for the day’s events as her son, Deverone Ivy, volunteered to be one of the day’s dads.

Handson and Emerick both agreed that the marriage between Project Headspace and Duane Dean is “the perfect combination.”

As for the aforementioned drone, the station was manned by Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donell Austin, who had participated in the inaugural event. Austin shared that a lot of the kids were first questioning the police presence at the school before the questions shifted to how police use drones in their work.

“They’ve been excited and have had a good time,” Austin said.

For more information on Days with Dads and its upcoming programs, go to <a href="https://www.duanedean.org" target="_blank">duanedean.org</a> or <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.