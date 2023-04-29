Village of Bradley continues buying land

BRADLEY — In another move to secure available land in what the Bradley village administration considers a key area of future development, village trustees agreed to a $2.6 million purchase of 27 acres.

The 27 acres in the village’s northeastern area, immediately surrounding the six-acre parcel which a developer had recently sought to locate a 50-unit, senior-citizen apartment, was unanimously approved after an executive session at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

The transaction means the village will pay $96,296 per acre. The 126 acres the village agreed to purchase two weeks ago are farmland and they cost $20,192 per acre.

The seller of the 27-acre parcel is listed as William Lemna, formerly of Bourbonnais, through a municipal trust.

While there are no concrete plans as yet, it would seem likely the property could eventually be sold to entities developing hotels as this area is extremely close to the area bordering the outer ring of Northfield Square mall.

The village also owns two former anchor stores — the former Carson’s men’s store and the former JCPenney store — in the mall.

“This is a big chunk of vacant ground,” Watson said. “We want to be able to attract the right type of amenities.”

While the property is undeveloped, Watson noted all the infrastructure — meaning utilities such as water, electricity, natural gas and roads — are already in place.

Watson noted the village will “begin shopping” for a developer. “Now we look for a vendor to bring it to reality,” he said.

The village has the cash on hand to complete the transaction, he noted. The village budget is far from bare as it is being fueled with more than $16 million of sales tax funds.

With the village set to exit the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau in June 2024, they will have another $500,000 or more to invest in developments to attract guests.

That half-million lodging tax figure will likely grow as more hotels are being planned in Bradley.

“We love this property’s proximity to the interstate, but as of right now we have no specific developments yet,” Watson said.

In addition, the village board OK’d a $2.55 million acquisition for 126 acres immediately east of the Walmart store along Illinois Route 50.

The village has not indicated what the property would specifically be used for as of yet, but the Mayor Watson administration is seeking to locate a projected $30-plus-million, eight- to 12-diamond youth baseball/softball complex which will host not only local sports teams, but tournaments with teams from across the country.

The complex, to be developed and managed by The Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Fla., has not yet been tied to a particular location. The village and Sports Facilities have been looking at a handful of location options.

In March, the board approved a two-year, $875,000 contract with Sports Facilities to develop and manage the yet-to-be-determined site.