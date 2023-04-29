KLASEY: Gaines Kennels pampered pooches

You wouldn’t consider “being treated like a dog” as a compliment … unless the canine in question was living at the Gaines Research Kennels on Hieland Road, east of Kankakee.

When the research facility opened here in late May 1951, a full-page feature in the Kankakee Daily Journal noted that, “As far as the lives of dogs are concerned, the Gaines kennels … provide mighty lush living. The 90 adult dogs and 26 puppies now quartered in the kennels have five men bustling around waiting on them. The dogs are provided with as many square meals a day as they need, and as the Gaines people say … ‘the best food available.’”

The dogs’ food, of course, was produced by “the world’s largest and most modern dog food plant,” which had opened on the northeast side of Kankakee some four years earlier. The Gaines dog food plant was part of a sprawling General Foods complex located east of Hobbie Avenue and south of the Big Four Railroad tracks. The General Foods corn mill (also “the world’s largest”) was the first plant to be built there, opening in 1938.

Originally located in Connecticut, the research kennels were moved here to be near Gaines’ largest factory (smaller plants were located at White Plains, New York, and Topeka, Kansas). Research work at the kennels, centered on nutrition, was devoted to improving existing pet food products and developing new ones.

The facility, located on a slight knoll overlooking Hieland Road, was divided into two sections: an administration building, and a group of structures making up the actual kennels. In addition to offices and laboratory facilities, the administration building had rooms devoted to food preparation, grooming, whelping (puppy nursery), and a small pet hospital.

Designed to be both fireproof and rat-proof, the kennel buildings had plenty of natural light and roomy cages for the dogs. Exercise was provided by 44 outside runs, each 20 feet in length by 4-feet wide. Two indoor “play areas” were provided for puppies.

On the day the kennel opened, the dog population consisted of 23 different breeds, ranging from small fox terriers and toy Manchesters to large Norwegian elkhounds, great Danes and Shetland sheep dogs. Each dog at the facility was given a bath and thoroughly groomed on a regular basis (frequently, Gaines Kennel dogs were exhibited at kennel club shows).

Gaines Research also was active in promoting pet ownership. The company campaigned to make family pets acceptable in hotels and motels, and published a booklet called “Touring with Towser” that listed thousands of pet-friendly lodging places nationwide. When first available in the early 1950s, the booklet cost ten cents; by the 1980s, inflation had increased its cost to $1.

In 1984, General Foods sold its Gaines Pet Foods Division to a Texas firm, Anderson, Clayton & Co. Two years later, that company was purchased by Quaker Oats Co. Today, neither General Foods nor Gaines has a Kankakee presence — the buildings stand idle or have been repurposed.

What happened to the Gaines Research Kennels after the business was sold in the 1980s? Did the facility become part of the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District?

Answer: A portion of the property, some six acres, was purchased and annexed to the District’s Aroma Land and Water Reserve along Hieland Road. The former Gaines Kennel buildings and remaining acreage are privately owned.