BTPD planning to rock at Willowhaven this summer

BRADLEY — The Willowhaven Park and Nature Center is a quaint place to connect with nature, enjoy a walk in the dog park or fish in the pond, and this summer, it will be the site of a day of music.

Plans are being made for Willow Palooza, Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

During last Monday’s park board meeting, Piatt announced the day-long event is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The plan is to have two main bands and one or two acoustic bands, he said.

The hope is to draw 1,000 to 2,000 people within a 100-mile radius of Willowhaven, Piatt said.

The estimated cost of putting on the event is $23,500, Piatt said.

The park district received a $10,000 grant from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“This is something in the district’s comprehensive master plan. It showed people wanted music events at Willowhaven,” Piatt said.

“We want to get more people to enjoy Willowhaven,” he said.

The park and nature center is located on North 4000E Road near East 2000N Road.

Approved in November 2021, the five-year master plan for the district to follow going forward found park district residents wanted more programs and more options at each of the district’s facilities: Perry Farm Park, Willowhaven Park and Nature Center, Exploration Station and the Recreation Station.

Currently, the park district hosts weekly bands at Perry Farm during the summer.

Piatt said park district officials are studying ways to make the experience of the Perry Farm events even more enticing.

The addition of food trucks is a possibility, Piatt said.

<strong>Board reorganizes</strong>

Current board member Jeff Mullinax and new board members David Sadler and Kelly O’Connor were sworn in for six-year terms.

The trio were the only three who ran for the three board seats in the April election.

Mullinax finished out the term of Wayne Delabre, who resigned from the board in 2021.

Mullinax, who retired from Commonwealth Edison after more than 31 years on the job, is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Sadler and O’Connor replaced Brian Hebert and Anthony Settle, who did not run for reelection.

Sadler graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in 1998. He received an associate degree from Prairie State College. He served eight years in the U.S. Marines.

O’Connor graduated from Bishop McNamara in 1979. He earned a bachelor degree and his dental degree from Loyola University.

He has practiced general dentistry in the Kankakee area since 1987.

Board member David Zinanni was reelected. Board member Bill Bukowski was elected vice president.

<strong>Meeting date change</strong>

The board voted 5-0 to move its monthly board and Committee of the Whole meetings to the fourth Tuesday of each month. The Committee of the Whole meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow.

Piatt said scheduling conflicts of a couple board members made the move necessary.