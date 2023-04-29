Bourbonnais schools look to replace BTPD childcare program

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is looking to fill the gap next school year when the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s before- and after-school care program will no longer be provided in school.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the BTPD met with the district earlier this year and informed them that the future of the program was uncertain because of staffing issues.

The district since has been exploring alternative options to provide the service to families, he said.

“That’s a gut-wrenching conversation because it will impact so many of our families [and] so many of our employees as well,” he said.

Last week, participants of the BTPD program were informed via a letter and email from the BTPD that the program would not be provided in school next school year. It is currently provided at Shabbona Elementary School.

The district has been exploring other options, including the Kankakee Area YMCA and a private company called Right At School.

Ehrman said that, although it is not the board’s or the district’s responsibility to provide before- and after-school care, finding a solution would ease the burden on families.

“Even though this is not our problem, it is on our doorstep,” Ehrman said.

About 60 to 70 of the district’s families use the BTPD program, he said.

<strong>YMCA OFFERINGS</strong>

During the Bourbonnais School Board’s March and April meetings, Penny Greenlee, senior program director for the YMCA, presented information on what the organization can offer in terms of before- and after-school care.

The YMCA currently provides care for 70 to 75 students at Shepard and Liberty schools, she said.

She returned to the board’s Tuesday meeting with answers to the board’s questions on what kind of discount could be provided for teachers who use the program for their own children.

Greenlee said that teachers could be given a punch card and receive a discount for the program; essentially, they would pay the same rate as someone with a YMCA membership, getting roughly a 25% discount.

Additionally, parents who participate in the program can receive discounts on their YMCA memberships, she said.

Greenlee said that the YMCA would be able to staff as many as four of the district’s five schools.

“We’re not having an issue with staffing,” she said. “Obviously, in 2020 everybody did, [but] we are no longer having that issue. We have ample staff; we’re actually taking on St. George School District as well and still have plenty of staff available to man a third or a fourth school.”

Also, Greenlee said the YMCA offers School’s Out Days, meaning children can be brought to the YMCA for activities on days when school is not in session.

<strong>EXPLORING OPTIONS</strong>

Ehrman said the BTPD will continue providing its on-site service through the rest of this school year.

He noted the BTPD program has been the cheapest option, especially for district employees who get to use the service at a discount.

Therefore, the district started exploring other options and inquiring if a similar discount could be offered by the YMCA.

“[The BTPD’s] communications with us was that they could not promise that they would be able to do it in the fall, and so our communication to them was simply that we have to look for other options for our community members, for our parents, and for our employees,” he said.

Ehrman said school officials would be reviewing the YMCA’s proposal. He added he was excited for the prospect of being able to offer before- and after- school care at four schools.

“Ultimately it would be really easy to continue that partnership with the YMCA but expand that, but we have to look at the pricing structure to make sure it’s something that makes the most sense for everyone involved,” he said.

<strong>BTPD PROGRAM CONTINUED</strong>

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said the organization’s before- and after-school care program has not been discontinued, but it does not have adequate staffing to continue operating on-site at Shabbona.

Families who would still like to use the BTPD’s program will have the option to bring their children to the Recreation Station in Bradley; however, they would have to provide their own transportation.

It was determined that neither the BTPD nor the school district would have the busing resources available for transportation to and from the Recreation Station, he said.

Piatt said that starting last year, the organization has been having trouble finding staff to work the split morning/afternoon shift required for the program.

“We’ve advertised on LinkedIn, Facebook, Indeed, job fairs, newspaper, and we just can’t find after-school workers to work that shift,” Piatt said. “And the people that were working there would call in sick or not show up.”

The BTPD’s superintendent and other staff would then have to fill in for those workers, he said.

“It just wasn’t tenable for us to run our programs when we have to send staff to do the before- and after-school program,” he said.

Piatt said he informed the school district of the BTPD’s staffing troubles a few months ago, and he explained that the organization would continue looking for solutions.

After exploring every possible option to work things out, staffing was still an issue, he said.

“I contacted [Ehrman] two weeks ago and let him know that we are still seeing if we can find people, but in all likelihood we just can’t find the people to work the program,” he said.