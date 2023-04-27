Walk A Mile In Her Shoes returns Friday

KANKAKEE — A group of supporters of survivors of sexual assault will return to downtown Kankakee on Friday to participate in the annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.

The Clove Alliance event begins at noon at The Majestic in downtown Kankakee. As the name of the walk indicates, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause.

The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women. The cost is $10 and includes lunch. T-shirts will be available first come, first serve. Register online at <a href="https://clovealliance.square.site/product/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-participant-fee/29?cs=true&cst=custom" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.