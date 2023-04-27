State's attorney, circuit clerk to host May expungement program

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci are hosting Project: Fresh Start, a restorative justice expungement and sealing program with on-site employment opportunities.

The program will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. May 31 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

There is no cost to attend, however participants must register in advance. Register at <a href="http://k3sao.com/expunge" target="_blank">k3sao.com/expunge</a> by May 19.

“We are all the product of second and third chances in life. Our ‘Project: Fresh Start’ initiative aims to help those who have paid their debt to society to obtain gainful employment, housing and, most importantly, to provide for their family,” Rowe said in a news release.

“Employment is the greatest cure to recidivism, as people are statistically less likely to offend when they have stable, full-time employment. By reducing recidivism we reduce crime, and that is a victory for public safety and our entire county.”

Most misdemeanor and felony convictions are eligible for expungement or sealing. A participant’s last sentence must have been completed at least three years ago.

Convictions that are ineligible to expunge or seal include DUI, sex crimes, traffic, domestic violence or animal abuse.