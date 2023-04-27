Longtime Bourbonnais School Board member departs, leaves vacant seat

BOURBONNAIS — Before the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board reorganized its officers Tuesday, it said goodbye to one of its longtime members who opted not to run for another term.

Nicole McCarty, who has been on the board for 16 years, did not run in the April 4 consolidated election.

No candidates emerged to run for the seat on the seven-member board, meaning the board now has a vacancy.

During Tuesday’s meeting, McCarty was honored for her service before the board reorganized its executive positions, with Jayne Raef retaining her role as board president and Kelly Dunnill selected to assume McCarty’s role as board secretary.

Raef said details will be forthcoming on the process to fill the vacancy.

“Before long, you can be watching for us to advertise for people who might want to be considered to be appointed as board members,” Raef said.

Among the legal requirements to be a board member, interested candidates must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and a resident of Illinois and of Bourbonnais School District 53 for at least one year before the appointment.

Raef and Dunnill both ran unopposed in the April 4 election, each gaining a four-year term; Jamie Freedlund, who was <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/former-member-back-on-bourbonnais-school-board/article_4dc4e758-af01-11ec-bbee-9f38fd6ec93d.html" target="_blank">appointed to the board</a> in March 2022, also ran unopposed, gaining a two-year unexpired term.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Lindsay Parkhurst was present to swear in the remaining six board members, although none of the members are new.

“I’m honored to be invited to swear in the school board,” Parkhurst said. “The school boards literally hold our future in their hands, and sometimes it’s a thankless job. But it is so vital to our community, to our students and to our parents.”

Raef said she and McCarty were elected at the same time in 2007.

She noted McCarty has served on a number of board committees including the bargaining team.

“Nicole has served in many capacities since her involvement with Bourbonnais,” Raef said. “She keeps a watchful eye on the finances, and I really appreciate that because she not only understands them, but she’s really good at explaining them to the rest of us.”

McCarty is also finance director for Bradley Elementary District 61.

“When I first ran for school board, it was to demonstrate service and demonstrate the importance of education to my kids, and just the high value of public education in general,” McCarty said. “And I think continuing to focus on that over 16 years … just to focus on service, kids and family, it will keep you grounded.”