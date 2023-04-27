Kankakee County Finance Committee tables Fortitude's ARPA request

KANKAKEE — A hold was placed on Fortitude Community Outreach’s $150,000 funding request from the Kankakee County Board.

On Wednesday, Finance Committee members were dumbfounded by Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers’ recent announcement that the organization was ceasing its request for $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city of Kankakee.

The Finance Committee also was giving pre-approval to ARPA fund requests from a number of organizations, and Fortitude’s request of $150,000 was on the agenda, which was separate from the request from the city.

Broers stated in a Monday news release Fortitude was stepping back from building its shelter along North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

Broers also stated in the news release its $150,000 of ARPA funding from the county for its capital project was denied.

“We didn’t deny anything, which was a falsehood that they were sharing,” county board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “They knew at the very beginning that we were not going to do brick-and-mortar [funding], but we still thought that there was a valuable piece of their puzzle was missing, which was day programming.

“They apparently didn’t feel that way, but now may feel that way. I don’t know where they’re at. So I would just say to the committee, if you feel appropriately, to table it indefinitely.”

County board member Steve Hunter, who was on the evaluation team that was perusing the requests, said the committee “had never at any point said we were not going to allocate funds.”

Hunter also stressed the need for day programming at the shelter.

“Let’s table it until they decide exactly what they want to do,” said board member Patricia Polk in her motion to table.

The Finance Committee unanimously voted to table Fortitude’s request until at least the next meeting in May.

Broers said in an email to the Daily Journal on Wednesday it had communicated with the county administration that the county could fund operations of the existing shelter program, so unrestricted donations allocated to shelter operations could be then replaced with the grant and shifted to construction instead. That $150,000 in the general fund then could go into the capital fund.

“What [the county] offered was funding for a brand-new program, meaning that we would have to use the grant money to fund day sheltering, and this would not free up funds allocated to shelter operations because we would still need the $150,000 in general to fund overnight sheltering as well,” Broers said in the email to the Journal.

The committee did approve 12 ARPA funding requests that will go in front of the full board for final approval at its May 9 meeting. Those approved were:

• Joe Benes Drainage District; $20,000 for work that will be paid on reimbursement.

• Iroquois Mental Health Center’s Manteno office; $10,000 for water main repair project paid on reimbursement.

• Brookmont Bowling in Kankakee; $5,000 for small business assistance to subsidize losses from pandemic.

• Village of Essex; $20,000 for construction of pedestrian path. Paid on reimbursement.

• St. Paul Lutheran School in Bourbonnais; $10,000 for interactive display project. Paid on reimbursement.

• Team Print in Bourbonnais; $5,000 for small business assistance to subsidize losses from pandemic.

• D&B Distributing in Kankakee; $1,064 for small business assistance to help with payroll during pandemic.

• Kankakee County Coroner; $5,498 toward tankless water heater.

• Kankakee County Recorder; $8,588 for ongoing imaging project.

• Kankakee County Health Department; $16,000 to install IRIS online referral tool that streamlines communication between community providers and individuals/families; $75,445 for United Way/KCHD services program for early childhood development; paid on reimbursement.