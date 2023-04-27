Bradley OKs $21.5M budget

BRADLEY — The good times keep rolling in Bradley, that is, at least when it comes to creating a budget.

By a unanimous vote Monday, the Bradley trustees adopted a $21.5 million budget, which has a surplus of over $5.3 million, and Finance Director Rob Romo acknowledged just before the board’s vote he was using conservative figures.

And, yes, Bradley residential and commercial property owners once again will receive a 100% rebate on the village’s portion of a property tax — in all a total rebate of about $2.1 million to $2.2 million — as well as up to a $120 gift card at the end of the year for village heads of households, about a $695,000 return.

Bradley is the region’s retail hub, and the village is reaping the rewards with sales taxes projected to reach $16.6 million this coming budget year.

While FY 2023 figures are not yet finalized as the year has yet to conclude, Romo projects the village could receive upward of $17 million.

The municipal fiscal year is from May 1 through April 30.

The Fiscal Year 2024 municipal budget — which includes, among other things, an additional three firefighters, a $585,000 fire engine, $600,000 for 10 new police Chevy Tahoe SUVs and $6 million for continued street and alley reconstruction — will take effect May 1.

While the new budget is nearly identical to the 2023 budget is terms of revenues, the new fiscal year has much more set aside for expenses — more than $3 million more, $19.6 million this coming year versus $16.2 in 2023. That’s an 18% increase in expenses.

Mayor Mike Watson said the board is moving ahead on land purchases, having just agreed on a $2.55 million acquisition of 126 acres of farmland along St. George Road, immediately east of the Walmart store.

Watson said the village is looking at other parcels as it attempts to secure properties for what likely could be retail, lodging or recreational development locations.

The village is also in the process of upgrading the nearly 15-acre Lil’s Park, along East North Street, with a 6,000-square-foot splash pad, and the new budget includes more park development. Total park improvements could come in at $2.6 million.

The board is setting course to upgrade two other parks: the half-acre Glenn’s Park along East Broadway Street as well as the 1.75-acre Quail Park in east Bradley. Details of those improvements are being discussed.

In all, the district owns 17 parks on some 40 acres.

Regarding the street and alley program, now in its second year, Watson said the upcoming year’s investment will focus on the Blatt and Cap Estates subdivisions. He said the goal is to continue this upgrade until the entire village is complete.

After the meeting, Watson said while he is more than pleased with the direction the village has moved, he credited the six-member village board for the work it has done to chart this course.

“It’s all about common sense decisions to put Bradley on the road to prosperity,” he said. “I like to say we are paving the road for success.”

An open house and pancake breakfast will be held to help open the second Bradley Fire Department station, 1690 Newtowne Drive.

The open house is from 9-11 a.m. May 20. The public is invited.

The Bradley Village Board has been working on transforming the former Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce site into a second fire station for the past two years.