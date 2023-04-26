Shock, surprise: City council reaction to Fortitude leaving Kankakee

As Kankakee City Council members entered their meeting room Monday afternoon, they anticipated further discussion regarding the operations of the Fortitude Community Outreach program.

What they soon learned, however, was the conversation had come to an end, and the homeless shelter organization instead plans to pull its operation out of Kankakee.

Council members expressed shock after the organization’s decision.

“It caught me by surprise,” said 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez.

The 5th Ward was to be the location for Fortitude’s home base.

Nevarez said in the end, this was the best conclusion the two sides could have reached.

“It’s not the homeless shelter that’s the problem,” Nevarez said.

Rather, he said, it is the location, and it is the impact such a program has on a community trying to change its image.

He said locating a shelter in downtown or near downtown is not the best of ideas.

He does believe the best decision was made to end this process.

“We were shocked [by the announcement],” said Nevarez, then paused for a moment. “I guess there is relief as well. This is an issue we don’t have to deal with now.”

David Baron, a 2nd Ward alderman who has not hidden his concerns about the shelter as Kankakee works to attract new developments, described the process as a “tough conversation, and it will remain a tough one.”

He has said on several occasions placing most of the region’s social services in one area makes it difficult to develop that area.

After the meeting, he said “packing all of the area’s resources for the homeless in a single community is not an equitable or sustainable strategy” for the community, nor for the homeless population.

With the outcome now in place, he said the decision “invites our communities to explore a different approach together.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak might have been the most surprised of the nine aldermen in attendance regarding Fortitude’s decision.

“Very shocked. I had no idea that was coming,” he said.

Fortitude previously had announced plans to locate its shelter in the city’s 4th Ward. Neither Marczak nor his seatmate, Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson, were in support.

Marczak said in the end, this was simply not the location for a homeless shelter.

The city administration had recently enacted a policy where it closed the downtown gazebo because of inappropriate behaviors. When making the announcement, Mayor Chris Curtis cited “day drinkers” and homeless people as being the cause.

Marczak said no one was blaming the homeless population for everything that ails the downtown.

“No one was saying it was all because of the homeless,” he said. “… I guess this worked itself out.”

At the April 17 Kankakee City Council meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns regarding what they saw as a dramatic surge of problems with day drinkers and homelessness.

Alderman David Crawford, who has assisted Fortitude with seeking funding from other municipalities to satisfy its construction needs, said most everyone agrees Fortitude needs a location somewhere.

Finding a location that is agreeable is the tougher task.

“Where this happens, I don’t know. I hope they find a home,” Crawford said. “Hopefully, there is a solution. The city has to look out for itself as well. It’s a tough situation.”

Alderman Reggie Jones said he remains a supporter of Fortitude. He said when they find a new location, he is sure Kankakee will help fund building upgrades.

“I still believe in their mission and what they are trying to accomplish,” Jones said. “We still have a homeless problem. That is not going away.”