Kankakee High School tennis courts to be replaced

KANKAKEE — Three of the five tennis courts behind Kankakee High School are set to be replaced this summer.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d replacing the courts during its April 17 meeting at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

The board approved a $457,878 bid from R&R Construction, of Bradley, for the project, which will include replacing three courts as well as fencing, storm water drainage and site work.

The company previously replaced the other two tennis courts at the high school; that project was approved in May 2021 at a cost of $393,677.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the goal is for the work on the remaining three courts to be done this summer.

“It was already a plan to redo all of the tennis courts, but the first time we didn’t do them all,” Walters said. “So, this time we are finishing them up.”

She said the tennis coach had indicated the conditions of the courts were unsafe for students to play on.

<strong>FUEL TANKS APPROVED</strong>

The board also approved other purchases during last week’s meeting, including a contract to install two 2,500-gallon fuel tanks for the district’s incoming fleet of school buses.

The lowest of three fuel bids came from Al Warren Oil Company at a cost of approximately $350,008 per year.

Daniel Savage, assistant superintendent of business services, said the fuel tanks will be installed at the location the district is leasing for its bus garage at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway.

He said the cost estimates are based on fuel prices from March 9, 2023.

The company will attach monitors to the tanks which will send notice for fuel delivery needs.

The district is currently forming its own transportation department to take over busing next school year, rather than contracting with an outside busing company.

In January, the board agreed to purchase 25 buses and lease 48 buses from Midwest Transit Equipment.

The district continues holding open interviews to hire bus drivers and bus monitors for next school year. A new director of transportation, Charles Tudor, was hired in March.

<strong>PURCHASES TABLED</strong>

The board voted to table three purchases on the agenda during the April 17 meeting because the district had not solicited bids from multiple companies.

One of them was the purchase of musical instruments and accessories for King Middle School and Kankakee High School.

When board members asked why only one company was quoted for the purchase of over $130,000, Savage said there was not an exception to the bidding process he was aware of.

The board voted to table the purchase of musical instruments, as well as two other purchases on the agenda which also had only one company quoted.

These included the purchases of 300 student desks and 23 cafeteria tables for Kankakee High School.

After the meeting, Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district would put the items out for bid and hopefully have them ready for the board to vote on again at its next meeting.