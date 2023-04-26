Fire destroys rural Momence home

MOMENCE — A single-story home in the 500 block of Kankakee County’s 17500E Road was destroyed by fire last week.

Momence firefighters were dispatched at about 2 p.m. Thursday to the scene of a structure fire located 5 miles east of Momence and a half mile west of the state line.

Momence Fire Protection Chief Jim Spoon said when firefighters arrived, the fire had destroyed the garage and had moved over to the house.

Firefighters from Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties and Indiana were dispatched to help battle the blaze. Water had to be trucked in by water tenders, Spoon said.

Firefighters were on scene for five to six hours. There were no injuries, Spoon said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.