County moves back into medium COVID community level

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County moved back into medium for its community level of COVID-19 late last week based on one of the metrics for tracking the COVID-19 virus.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, explained the reasoning behind the state designation Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting. He said the transmissibility is based on the number of cases, deaths or hospitalizations.

Kankakee County’s number of COVID cases is low, and there have been no deaths in more than a month.

However, the county’s weekly hospitalization rate is more than the 10 per 100,000 measurement for the low category at 11.1. It’s based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers throughout the state, and Kankakee County’s population is approximately 107,000.

“So we’re just barely [over],” Bevis said. “That’s why over the last four weeks, we’ve gone from low to medium, back to low, back to medium ... because we’re sitting right at that fluctuation of some hospitalizations.

“What we’re seeing currently is still a lot of older individuals with vulnerable conditions, chronic health conditions that are in the hospital for these purposes that have COVID,” Bevis said.

Bevis added his department isn’t seeing as much of the severe cases in the younger population.

“Obviously, with the help of the vaccinations that have taken place with the safety precautions of washing our hands, people staying home and just being more cognizant that we’ve learned over the last three years, that’s definitely helping for everyone in the younger populations,” he said.

This past week, Bevis said there were six counties in the state’s northwest corner that were in the medium designation, while all others were low. This week, Kankakee and Iroquois counties are the only two in medium.

“If we dropped back to low, then the whole state would be green [low], and that’s not happened since way back when,” he said.

County Board member John Fetherling asked why is it still being tracked when the county is only over the medium designation by 1%?

Bevis said it’s part of the health department’s responsibilities to track communicable diseases.

“Some people still are curious, and I get asked questions by the media and or the radio stations in regard to those things,” he said. “So I’m just reporting it. If none of your constituents are asking you, then great, but if they do, I’m just providing that education. That’s all.”

Further, Bevis said the COVID virus is new — it has been three years since the pandemic started, and health officials are still learning about the disease.

“Obviously, things are getting better,” he said. “We are on the better side of this slide, but again, it just doesn’t go away. It could still impact you. It could still impact somebody in your family, and it’s my job to try to get that information out. If I don’t, you’d be asking me why I’m not.”

Kankakee County’s vaccination rate currently sits at 52.21% of those eligible to receive the shot. Bevis said most shots administered now are the boosters. He also said the state hasn’t indicated that there’s an issue on any new variant. An Arcturus variant, classified by the World Health Organization, has been reported on nationally.