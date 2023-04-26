Blue Star veteran memorial rededication happening Thursday

KANKAKEE — Within Kankakee’s Bird Park sits a gem unique to the county that soon will have a 50th anniversary rededication ceremony.

The gem is the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, a symbol dedicated to the area’s and the nation’s veterans, and it is the only one of its kind in Kankakee County.

Initially installed in 1973, the marker and the surrounding greenery is maintained by the Kankakee Valley Garden Club. For the 50th anniversary, the club is hosting a rededication ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday and will unveil the cleaned and repainted marker.

The event will include Marine Corps Color Guard and a rifle salute from the St. George American Legion. Additionally, Tim Rehmer will be singing patriotic songs and Sam Goebel, care pastor, will present an invocation.

To help attendees find the marker the day of the event, the Kankakee Fire Department will be hoisting their flag over the memorial.

The marker is located at the intersection of Wall Street and Court Street. At this corner is where the rededication will take place and the Kankakee City Council agreed to close Wall Street for two blocks at 3:30-5:30 p.m. so attendees can park.

KVGC asks that those attending carpool and bring a chair as the ceremony will last for 45-60 minutes. In the event of rain, the nearby Life Compass Church has offered use of its facility.