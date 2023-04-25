Springfest 5K sees success in Manteno

About 100 runners and walkers make their way to the starting line Saturday morning in front of the Manteno American Legion as legion race director, Dan Gerber, gives final race instructions for the annual Springfest 5K.

Manteno Public Works Supervisor Jim Hanley was the guest race starter, firing a World War II M1 rifle to start the runners.

The Manteno High School band also played the National Anthem, and the Manteno Girl Scouts posted the colors. Profits from the run are donated to the Manteno American Legion's veteran programs.