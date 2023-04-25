Potawatomi Paddlers to host all-day kayak paddling course in Manteno

MANTENO — New and experienced kayakers can sign up for an all-day kayak paddling instruction course May 7 at Lake Manteno. The event is hosted by the Potawatomi Paddlers Association.

The course will cover all aspects of flatwater paddling (lake and rivers, not whitewater), including wet exits and re-entry.

The instructor will be John Chase, certified in training the paddle curriculum of the American Canoe Association. The day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants must provide their own kayak, paddle, life vest (PFD) and lunch. The fee for the training is $35 per person for those older than 18 and $25 for those younger.

Registration for this course is through the Potawatomi Paddlers website, <a href="https://www.kankakeeriverppa.org" target="_blank">kankakeeriverppa.org</a>, or by emailing <a href="mailto:k3paddler@gmail.com" target="_blank">k3paddler@gmail.com</a> or by mailing PPA Inc., P.O. Box 503, Kankakee, IL 60901, no later than April 30. Class is limited to 12 participants.

As an instructor, guide, fitness professional and speaker, Chase helps people reach their potential on and off the water. He is the host of the Paddling the Blue podcast, author of “Power to the Paddle: Exercises to Improve your Canoe and Kayak Paddling” and an ACA Coastal Kayak/River Kayak/SUP Instructor and Instructor Trainer and NASM Certified Personal Trainer.