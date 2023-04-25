McNamara's Purple Day tradition continues, joined locally by Central

Alee Rashenskas was a sophomore shortstop for the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School softball team when the program started its now-annual Purple Day cancer fundraiser in 2011.

On Saturday, things came full circle for Rashenskas when she helped organize the long-standing tradition as the head coach this season, as the team held the 2023 version of Purple Day during Saturday morning’s home game against Clifton’s Central High School.

The Fightin’ Irish got a gem in the circle from Kloie Cole and saw their bats sizzle through the cold weather to the tune of a 10-0 win in six innings, but the final score wasn’t the number anyone was worried about Saturday — the focus was more so on the almost $1,000 the two area schools raised for the American Cancer Society.

“I’m thankful for everyone [who] came out on a crappy day to support a great cause,” Rashenksas said. “It’s not just softball; it’s what Bishop Mac is about — helping people and supporting.”

Purple Day began in 2011, when former head coach Laura Harms’ mother, Cathy Harms-Wood, was diagnosed with cancer. Harms and her family moved to California during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and after Joe Tholl coached McNamara through last season, Rashenskas was named the head coach at her alma mater this past summer.

For the Mac player-turned-coach, going from taking part in to having a leading role in putting the day together has been the latest avenue that has provided Rashenskas the chance to observe things from a different point of view.

“Purple Day, along with every other milestone or moment we’ve had, just seeing it from the coaching perspective has been really cool,” Rashenskas said. “It just goes to show the tradition we have and how close-knit the Irish family is to come together and do these things.

“Laura started this for her mom, and it’s really cool; she sent me a message this morning thanking me for continuing it, and why wouldn’t why we?” Rashenskas continued. “It’s just a testament to how our program is such a family, and it’s cool to step in and keep that going.”

While past renditions typically have included opponents from out of the area, the program made a concerted effort this spring to schedule Purple Day with another local school, and perhaps no school was more fitting to join than Central, where the Comets’ athletic programs routinely hold fundraisers and special events of all kinds, ranging from cancer fundraisers to military nights to raising money for families in their own community.

That includes an upcoming taco dinner May 13 at Central for the family of Tyler Shoven, a Central student who had a heart transplant during Christmas break.

“The girls definitely enjoy doing that kind of stuff, and I think that has a lot to do with the other coaches in our community that hold a lot of different events,” Comets coach Kelli Wielgus said. “We recognize breast cancer during volleyball; basketball does military appreciation; the girls just enjoy wearing different colors and being a part of something that helps people in the long run, especially cancer — I know that’s hit our community hard the last couple years.

“… It’s just about showing love to the community, and our families are very good about doing things for those in need.”

Purple Day might serve as one of the area’s longest standing annual fundraiser games, but it’s far from the only one locally. Schools such as Bradley-Bourbonnais and the entire Illinois Central Eight Conference (including local schools Coal City, Herscher, Manteno, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington) have held annual cancer fundraisers as well.

“The softball community is small; there are a lot of connections across programs with players, coaches and parents,” Rashenskas said. “There are a lot of friendly rivalries, but at the end of the day, everybody just wants these athletes to be successful on and off the field.

“It’s great that so many programs are setting the example of how important it is to give back and help others. We’re blessed to have a community that comes together, regardless of what school or team they represent, to support a good cause.”

As for the game, the Irish got one of the best outings of the season from Cole, who threw a two-hit shutout. The win improved the Irish to 11-4 on the year, and the Comets now sit at 9-8.

“Kloie always steps up for us,” Rashenskas said. “She was hitting her spots well today and just has a great attitude.”

It was the second game in as many days that the Irish scored double-digit runs, as they turned a 7-0 deficit into a 10-7 win against Reed-Custer on Friday night. On Saturday, the offense was highlighted by Grace Edwards, who had two hits, RBIs and runs apiece, and Natalie Prairie, who had an RBI triple and scored three runs.

“Coming off of Friday, [when] we were down 7-0 and won 10-7, and now today, it feels amazing,” Rashenskas said. “We took that offensive effort Friday and continued it today.

“We’ve had good hits here and there and then would die out, but now everyone is hitting and contributing, and if they’re not, they’re stepping up in a different way.”

The Comets are hovering slightly above the .500 mark as the season continues to crank up along with the program’s continual improvement the past few seasons. With a few weeks of regular season play remaining this spring, the Comets already have racked up 24 combined wins the past two seasons, the most they’ve had in a two-year stretch in 10 years.

“They get excited and come out excited, but we just have to learn that you have to be strong at the top and stay that way the whole game,” Wielgus said. “A couple of their players made some big plays, and we have to battle and do those things to stay the same for the whole game, stay strong from the beginning to the end.”

In addition to the Purple Day festivities, Saturday was also a special day for the Prairie family, as Natalie, McNamara’s senior third baseman, took on not only her former school in Central but her sister, Audra, a sophomore center fielder for the Comets.

For the older Prairie sister, the combination of one of the team’s biggest days coming against her sister — a matchup that hadn’t been determined until the regular season already had begun — was just about perfect.

“When I heard that we were playing for Central for Purple Day, I was super excited to get to play against my sister,” Natalie said. “I didn’t really care that she was on the other team; I was just excited that we would be on the field together.

“Although we go to different high schools, we still remain super close, and she is one of my best friends.”