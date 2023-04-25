Shaw Local

Kankakee High School set to present 'Sister Act'

By Daily Journal staff report

This weekend, Kankakee High School’s drama department will be hitting the stage with “Sister Act.” The show, based on the 1992 film of the same name that eventually became a musical stage production, stars Kaitlyn Rose as Deloris Van Cartier, Grace Soucie as Mother Superior, Kyren Mcelroy as Eddie Souther, Millia Riley as Tina and Bianca Varela-Canelas as Michelle.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $7 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at KHS in the auditorium between 3-8:30 p.m. through Thursday and also will be available at the door.