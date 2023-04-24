Pickleball’s growth serves up new opportunities for play locally

If some tennis courts in parks around the area look smaller than usual, have no fear — you don’t need to get your eyes checked.

More pickleball courts are popping up around the county, reflecting the rising popularity of the paddle-based sport as a recreational activity and form of exercise.

Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for the third consecutive year by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association in its 2023 Topline Participation Report.

“Our courts are constantly filled and the sport has grown rapidly since I started in my position in 2019,” said Mike Curren, sports director at the Kankakee Area YMCA. “Some have joined the YMCA just to be able to partake in pickleball.”

<strong>WHAT IS PICKLEBALL?</strong>

Three dads in Washington in 1965 combined elements of ping pong, badminton and tennis to create a game, later named pickleball, to entertain their families during the summer, according to USA Pickleball. It can be played as doubles or singles.

The court used is the same size as a badminton court. Players use a hard paddle that is bigger than a ping pong paddle and a ball similar to a wiffle ball.

The zone of court closest to the net until is called the “non-volley zone” or “the kitchen,” and players who step into the kitchen to hit a ball have to let it bounce first before returning it.

“It’s kind of in between tennis and kind of ping pong as far as, you know, the way the game flows,” said Cheryl Brutlag, who’s been playing pickleball regularly since 2021. “It’s really easy to catch on.”

Brutlag, who runs See and Sea Travel in Bourbonnais and is getting ready to retire, plays with her husband, Jerry, in a group of six friends on Tuesdays at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center.

From November to April, KVPD hosted an open pickleball gym at the Rec Center on Tuesday afternoons for ages 55 and older and in the evening for all adults, and later added a Saturday timeslot. Kankakee residents pay $5 to play and non-residents pay $8.

KVPD Athletic Director Aaron Denton said he didn’t realize how big pickleball was until he joined the park district, which has been running pickleball open gyms since at least 2020.

“We actually started this year with just three courts, and then we had, we were getting so many people that we had to shift to the courts around so we could add a fourth court in there,” Denton said.

He said about 825-850 people have attended the Rec Center’s pickleball sessions this winter.

“I would say we’re probably at least 50% higher than we were last year, number wise,” Denton said.

<strong>MORE OPTIONS</strong>

Outdoor pickleball courts have been added at Beckman Park in Kankakee, Keno Park in Bourbonnais and Lucille Thies Park in Manteno.

KVPD converted a multi-use area at Beckman Park that had been intended for futsal into three pickleball courts with a sport court surface last year for $66,150. The project was initially scheduled for $15,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it got delayed and pricing went up, Denton said.

“We had a company come in and put down the sport court and people were kind of worried about if it’d be slick like during rain, but it’s actually not,” he said.

Since the courts were finished last fall, Denton said he’s heard only positive responses from the community.

Because there are no public pickleball courts in Herscher, near where Brutlag lives in the country, she and her friends got permission to use a paved area next to some tennis courts to play during the warmer months. They bought a net they have to put up and measured the lines.

She said she hopes Herscher will add some public courts so more people in the area can play the sport.

“A lot of the towns are really making it accessible for people and I think that’s great,” Brutlag said.

The Y, which has pickleball play times every day for members, is also working on adding another outdoor court to its two indoor and two outdoor courts.

And though KVPD will not run pickleball open gyms during the summer because the Rec Center is not air conditioned, the district is offering its first adult recreational pickleball league on Monday evenings in July and early August. There will be four weeks of regular play and two weeks of playoffs, Denton said.

<strong>FOR ALL LEVELS</strong>

Pickleball players at the Rec Center are mostly middle-aged or seniors, Denton said, although there are some younger adults who come to play.

At Manteno High School, pickleball was part of the physical education curriculum this school year for classes which most students take, according to Laura Schade, a P.E. teacher who’s been with the district for 17 years.

She said the school previously taught the sport several years back but re-added it because there was renewed interest.

It went over “really well” with the students, with some choosing to play it during free play and challenging the teachers, Schade said.

Curren added the YMCA plans to designate a week during its youth summer camp to teach the sport to campers interested in learning.

Part of the appeal of the sport is that people of different levels and physical abilities can play together, Brutlag said.

“The court is little, so you don’t have to run a lot,” Brutlag said. “You just have to remember not to run backwards and not to go crazy and try and get something that you just can’t get — you just gotta let it go.”

<strong>Healthy Kids Day</strong>

At 12:30-2:30 p.m. April 29, the Kankakee Area YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids Day. The free and open to the public event includes pickleball among its activities. For more information, visit <a href="http://k3ymca.org/" target="_blank">k3ymca.org</a>.

<strong>KVPD's Outdoor Recreational Pickleball League</strong>

From July 3 to Aug. 7, Kankakee Valley Park District will be running its first adult doubles pickleball league at Beckman Park on Monday evenings. Teams will play eight games scheduled from 4-7 p.m. over four weeks and then there will be two weeks of a single-elimination tournament. Entry is $80 per team. Register at <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.