Momence teacher honored by NHL, earns grant for her school

MOMENCE — A local teacher was honored with the Most Valuable Teacher Award for the month of March, and nabbed a $10,000 grant for her school, through the National Hockey League’s Future Goals Program.

On April 14, Jen Cook, sixth-grade teacher at Momence Junior High School, was surprised with the designation and a check for her school presented by representatives of the NHL and Future Goals Program.

Cook was nominated because of her involvement in the Future Goals Program, a program/curriculum designed to teach students science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts through hockey.

After completing the program in class, Cook said she takes her students to a local hockey game as a field trip so they can connect the lessons to a real-world experience.

Cook earned the most votes from a pool of 20 other nominees from across the country and Canada.

In addition to personal prizes for her win, including a Blackhawks jersey, Cook earned a $10,000 grant for Momence Junior High School and is in the running for another $20,000 grant as a finalist in the contest.

Voting for the final prize will take place the week of May 8.

Cook was gifted with a Jonathan Toews Blackhawks jersey, which she said was “bittersweet,” because the night before was his final game with the team.

Former professional NHL player Denis Savard also sent Cook a video congratulating her on the award.

“I have been a Blackhawks fan for over 40 years,” Cook said. “I remember watching Savard play when he came to Chicago.”

Cook said the best part of winning the award was getting to see the reaction of her students.

“That moment was priceless,” she said. “I’ve been teaching in Momence for 28 years. Winning this award means so much in a small community that supports each other and the different programs in our schools.”

Cook said that, if she wins the grand prize, Momence CUSD 1 would be able to purchase extra resources for its STEM department in order to “encourage our students to become creative problem solvers and the next generation of community leaders.”

She noted the district added two STEM teachers to its staff this year.