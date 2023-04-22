KLASEY: An orphan's tale

Under the heading “ASYLUM CHILDREN,” a small advertisement on Page 3 of the April 10, 1879, Kankakee Gazette likely caught the attention of many readers.

“A company of about twenty children from the New York Juvenile Asylum, from seven to fifteen years of age, will be at the Commercial Hotel, Kankakee, Wednesday morning, April 16, 1879,” declared the ad.

The advertisement informed readers that homes for the children were being sought “with farmers’ families in this and adjoining counties, where they will receive kind treatment, good moral training, and a fair common school education.”

One of those children was 11-year-old John Charles “J.C.” Marr, an orphaned New York City boy who would find a home — and a new life — with a Kankakee County farm family. Marr and the other children arrived in Kankakee aboard an “Orphan Train,” a social experiment pioneered by a New York City minister some 25 years earlier.

Charles Loring Brace, a Congregational clergyman, began ministering to the city’s teeming population of impoverished, abandoned and homeless children (referred to by police as “street rats”) in 1852. The following year, Brace founded the Children’s Aid Society, which pioneered needed social services, such as newsboys’ lodging houses. The houses provided safe, low-cost housing for the large number of boys who eked out a bare living by selling newspapers on street corners.

The overwhelming scope of the problem (the city’s population of homeless children at that time was estimated at more than 30,000), led Brace to develop a radical solution: removing the children from the toxic environment of the city. He believed that the key to providing better lives for the “street rats” was to relocate them to rural areas, where they could be placed with “morally upright” farm families. An incentive for such rural families to accept the city children would be the ever-present need for workers on family farms.

Brace’s “Emigration Plan” (“Orphan Train” was a label apparently applied by a journalist) consisted of transporting a small group of children to a rural community where they could be “placed out” with suitable families. In 1854, the first such event took place in Dowagiac, Michigan, where 46 boys were successfully matched with families. Between 1854 and 1929, Brace’s program “placed out” an astounding total of about 150,000 children.

The process of “placing out” a child was described in the 1879 Gazette advertisement: “They may be taken on trial for two weeks, and then under indentures [contracts] until of age, providing they prove satisfactory. The forms of the indentures are that they shall receive a fair common school education, and paid one hundred dollars and two suits of clothes when of age [21 years].”

On April 16, 1879, John Charles Marr, the young New York orphan, was selected by Cyrus S. Grimes, a prosperous farmer from the DeSelm area of Rockville Township. Marr would be raised as a member of Grimes’ family, and would spend the rest of his life as a Kankakee County farmer.

The story of how Marr was orphaned was told by his granddaughter, Margaret (Mrs. Milton) Klipp of Manteno. In a September 2000, interview with Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Mike Lyons, she said that the boy’s mother died when he was only eight years of age. His father, an oceangoing sailor, was at sea for long stretches of time.

Mrs. Klipp said that, after the death of his wife, the sailor told his young son, “I only get into port every two years. If I don’t get back, do what you want.” For the next three years, “J.C.” was an inmate of a New York orphanage, waiting in vain for his father‘s return. In April 1879, he was one of the group of Orphan Train riders that disembarked at Kankakee.

On the Grimes farm in Rockville Township, the young city orphan found himself part of a farm family, quickly being absorbed into the life of Cyrus Grimes, his wife and their five children. “It was a very satisfactory life, indeed,” noted Mrs. Klipp.

In 1894, at the age of 27, Marr married Edith Bromley, a niece of Cyrus Grimes, and settled into life as a family man on a farm five miles west of Manteno. “J.C.” and his wife became the parents of two children, Harvey and Nelda, and four grandchildren. Nelda (Mrs. Fred Nusbaum) was the mother of Margaret Klipp, who described to reporter Mike Lyons the unsuccessful effort Nelda made to learn about Marr’s early life on the streets of New York.

Lyons wrote, “Margaret recalls that her mother tried her best to wrest from J.C. whatever memories of New York he could be coaxed to surrender. He declined her supplications, noting simply that ‘My life started when Mr. Grimes took me home.’” Marr’s life ended Sept. 29, 1939, when he died at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, at the age of 72. He was buried in Manteno’s Bloom’s Grove Cemetery.

The Commercial Hotels where orphans were “placed out” with local families in 1879 was a downtown landmark for more than a century. Where was it located?

Answer: The three-story brick building was erected on the northeast corner of Station Street and East Avenue in 1858. Originally named the “Exchange Block,” it became the Exchange Hotel in 1862. Sometime before 1879, it was renamed the Commercial Hotel — what the building would be called until it was demolished in 1968. Today, the site is a parking lot.