I Got Your Six Walk/Run returns for second year to honor Bailey, Rittmanic

Next month, the community will continue a tradition in honoring Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic with the return of the I Got Your Six Walk/Run (formerly the I Got Your Six 5K).

The event, scheduled for 8 a.m. May 21 at Perry Farm Park, honors not only Bailey and Rittmanic, but first responders in general as the event raises funds that go toward Kankakee Community College scholarships presented to students studying law enforcement.

The first Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships were awarded in October to KCC students Nanci Ramirez, of Momence, and Abigail Swartzentruber, of Manteno. Both are enrolled at KCC and are pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

“I’m honored to receive the award,” Ramirez said after receiving the scholarship.

“I didn’t know Marlene or Tyler personally, but you know that they were well-respected people by the outpouring of community support. I didn’t expect this scholarship, and I’m beyond honored to be selected for it. Thank you to the families for creating this scholarship. It will be a blessing for me and many future students.”

Both students were awarded $5,500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. The inaugural event raised $125,000 and included more than 1,000 participants.

<strong>RETURN OF THE RUN</strong>

The event is spearheaded by Bradley Police Sgt. Brandon Jensen, who said the feedback after the inaugural event “was nothing short of amazing.”

“We were told by beginner runners and seasoned runners that the event and course management was one of the best if not the best and most organized races they have attended,” Jensen said. “Participants and sponsors were very pleased to have met Zechariah Cartledge (Running 4 Heroes) and enjoyed the opening ceremonies.

“Surprisingly, for our first event, it seemingly was flawless behind-the-scenes and for all involved. And after the race it was awesome that everyone from the race met up at many of our local restaurants. It was so fun to see everyone in our race shirts out having a good time.”

Additionally, he noted, participants were pleased with how the raised funds were to be used. For Jensen, however, the most important part was the response from the sergeants’ families.

“Most importantly for me was that Marlene’s and Tyler’s families were happy with the event results and felt that we honored them well,” he said.

The event has various participation options, including a timed 5K run, an untimed 2-mile walk, a 5K with your dog, an untimed 2-mile walk with your dog, a virtual 5K or a virtual 2-mile walk. Registration is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/43GxHff" target="_blank">bit.ly/43GxHff</a> and ends at 8 a.m. May 8.

The run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on May 21 and is followed by the 8:45 a.m. walk. The opportunity to participate with a dog stems from Rittmanic’s love of dogs, and up to 75 participants can be joined by a furry friend. All dogs will be provided with a custom race handkerchief to wear during the race.

All participants will be provided with an I Got Your Six race shirt. The event already has over 60 sponsors.

Like last year, there will be a special guest to help kick off the day’s events. This year’s guest is former Chicago Police Department Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

According to a news release from race organizers, Yanez was partnered with Chicago police Officer Ella French on Aug. 7, 2021, when they were fired upon during a traffic stop investigation. French was shot and killed and Yanez was shot several times in his head and once in the shoulder.

“Yanez has had a miraculous and inspiring road to recovery. After being told he would never move the left side of his body again he set out to defy all odds and proved otherwise,” read the release.

“Carlos served as a beacon of hope for many of us at the Bradley Police Department as we, along with the community around us supported, hoped, and prayed for Tyler Bailey. Early on Carlos and his family connected with the Bailey family to support them, give them hope and inspiration. This friendship continues today.”

Following the race, there will be a post-event gathering at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, where local musician Matt Yeager will be performing a live set.

“This year I am looking forward to seeing everyone from the community, from sponsors to participants and volunteers, all come together to honor and support Marlene and Tyler,” Jensen said. “We are so thankful and honored to have Carlos Yanez Jr. as our special guest and I can’t wait to formally meet him.”

Organizers are still seeking volunteers for the day-of, and interested participants can sign up at <a href="https://bit.ly/3KPQ74u" target="_blank">bit.ly/3KPQ74u</a>.