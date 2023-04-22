City meets country as new farming practices touted to city dwellers

Under overcast skies and chilly temperatures, a gathering of about 30 people emptied out of a Greyhound bus on a narrow rural road in western Kankakee County.

Stepping off the bus, farmers and community leaders were ready to participate in the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Conservation Farm Tour held recently. Many people had not much of an idea of what they were looking at other than it was a vacant farm field, except for some vegetation — cereal rye to be more exact — growing there.

Farm owner Doug Flageole was about to give this group — composed mainly of nonfarmers — a very quick Farming 101 lesson.

To sum it up, city dwellers were about to get an education in farming. City meets country might be a better way to describe it.

Typically, non-farmers have scant knowledge of what is taking place in those massive acreages of farmland which dominate Kankakee County’s landscape, minus the urbanized metro region of Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Regardless of what industry or development is taking place within the Kankakee County boundary lines, agriculture remains king with some 17% of the county’s economy based upon ag.

And farming practices are changing before the eyes of the more than 105,000 residents who call the area home, but it is likely unrecognizable to anyone who doesn’t routinely climb the steps of a John Deere or International tractor.

<strong>CHANGING FARM</strong>

Farmers, Flageole said, are slowly but surely changing their farming practices.

Gone are the days of the moldboard plow which transformed thousands of corn acres into a sea of black soil annually.

Gone are the days of drainage improvement flushing water through the fields and ultimately into the Kankakee River, carrying with it valued, productive top soils.

Gone are the days of stripping the region so bare that no pheasant, fox, deer nor owl dared call these areas home any longer.

The audience — which included officials from the Kankakee County Board, Aqua Illinois, State Rep. Jackie Haas’ office and the Kankakee Valley Park District, just to name a few — simply nodded.

Everyone could agree change comes slow where working on providing water or recreation, so why would farming practices be any different?

“Many farmers are taking on the challenges and putting on cover crops” such as rye, Flageole said.

The cover crops not only hold soils in place, but improve the soils’ health as well as crowding out weeds, control pests and diseases, among other benefits.

And it does these tasks naturally, meaning without the assistance of chemicals.

Matt Raymond, the director of the Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District, said ag professionals are not unlike any other group.

Tried and true practices — those handed down from farmer to farmer over the course of generations — take time to change course. The way farming has been practiced isn’t necessarily the way it must always be practiced, he noted.

And by slow-moving change, he said, perhaps only 3% to 5% of all Kankakee County farmland has cover crops applied.

“I know that sounds like a very low number, but it is far more than it once was,” he said. “It is a growing number.”

<strong>MAJOR ECONOMY</strong>

What level that percentage could ultimately reach can be anyone’s guess, he noted, but if it could eventually grow to 35%, 45% or 50%, that would be monumental, he explained.

Those percentages could be thousands of acres. Of Kankakee County’s total land mass of 432,997 acres, according to the 2017 ag census, some 313,000 — or about 72% of it — are devoted to farming.

Statewide, 27 million acres — or some 75% of the land which makes up Illinois — are farmed.

Jim Isermann, an Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership soil health specialist, said the bulk of farmers are still trying to figure out many of these new techniques.

If farmers are working through these issues, it was clear the day’s audience was scratching their heads as well.

The tour eventually visited the Jeff O’Connor farm in rural Kankakee as well as Kyle Denault’s, also in western Kankakee County.

Denault, 35, noted he annually farms about 800 acres of corn and soybeans. He has only recently started new ag practices. A maintenance employee for Aqua Illinois, Denault wears two hats and time is precious.

Learning new farming techniques, mainly through O’Connor’s tutelage, is challenging, he said. But he is learning these new techniques require less trips back and forth over the soil and less trips translate to less expense.

<strong>CHANGE IS SLOW</strong>

These practices, he noted, are worth learning.

“These new practices keep things where they belong,” he said, noting he means keeping soil in the field rather than in the river.

“Change on the farm is slow. Everybody doing this will take a long time,” he said.

O’Connor agreed: “These are generational changes.”

“We are figuring out a different way to farm,” Denault said. “I call it ‘Farming ugly.’”

Why “farming ugly?”

“Everyone likes to see that black dirt and little green plants sprouting. But that’s not the way it has to be,” he said.

He said these new conservation practices have reduced his fuel and machinery costs by 30%-40%.

“Farmers don’t like changes. We are stubborn to change, but farming is all about change,” the 2005 Herscher High School grad said.

The audience of non-farmers merely looked on. They acknowledge they simply take for granted what takes place on these lands.

“One of our goals is to help create a new awareness of what is going on in the countryside,” O’Connor said. “Who looks at fields from Dec. 1 through March 1? Maybe they can see that something is going there that is good.

“We want to create an opportunity for land cover and farmers to protect the land,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor has been a local leader regarding the implementation of new farming practices. Like his neighbor Denault, O’Connor said change will come.

“Farmers just don’t change,” he said. “It’s a very slow, methodical process. It’s a hard process to adopt change.”

• Kankakee County farm property provides 10.5% of taxable value, paying $5.5 million annually.

• County ag supports 8,370 jobs, which accounts for an estimated 15% of total county employment.

• The county ranks 27th in geographic size of state's 102 counties. However, it ranks in the top 10 in several categories regarding ag production.

• Kankakee County ranks 9th in acreage of irrigated farmland, trailing Mason, Whiteside, Gallatin, Tazewell, Lawrence, Cass, White and Lee counties.

Source: Kankakee County Farm Bureau