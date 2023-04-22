Bourbonnais' Schore discusses village's stand on BTPD's future plans

BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore weighed in on Bourbonnais Township Park District’s future during its committee-of-the-whole meeting Wednesday.

BTPD officials are working on reigning in a deficit that has handcuffed the district for a few years.

It means they cannot move forward to implement improvements that were made by the community in its five-year comprehensive plan.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Schore didn’t make a proposal but discussed the district’s troubles.

“I’ve just got some situations that have been kind of hanging out there that I’m hearing out on the streets about concerns about the village of Bourbonnais and the park district,” Schore said.

“I just want to reiterate the relationship Bourbonnais has had with the park district over the years from, really from the very beginnings.”

Schore mentioned being a partner in physical improvements as well as partnering with BTPD to host the annual Chocolate Tour, Easter egg hunt as well as working together to facilitate programs for seniors and now teaming up on the latest craze in sports, pickleball.

“We’ve had a good relationship,” he said. “We have a continued commitment to the park district.”

After Schore’s 13-minute talk, that relationship got a bit prickly.

BTPD Board President David Zinanni took exception to some of Schore’s remarks.

“This is a committee meeting, and I normally don’t respond, but I think I’m going to respond,” Zinanni said.

“You said some things that were really wrong. You really did.”

Schore replied, “Oh. I’m sorry.”

Zinanni continued, “We are still working with you. We have never backed away from working with you. You make it sound like we’ve not worked with you, or we’re trying to get away from working with you. That’s not right.”

Schore said, “I want to be clear. These are things I am hearing on the street. I didn’t say you said that. And I didn’t say that [BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt] said that.”

Zinanni made a suggestion.

“You can come to the source. Any time,” he said.

<strong>Annexation</strong>

One suggestion Piatt and Zinanni said the board is pondering is having Perry Farm annexed by either the village of Bradley or village of Bourbonnais.

If Perry Farm is annexed into one of the villages, BTPD would still run all operations associated with the farm.

All it would take for the BTPD board to seek annexation is for the board to pass an ordinance agreeing to the annexation.

Zinanni said annexation would open up economic opportunities for Perry Farm.

“We are bonded to the max. We are using our last bond to fix stuff that had never been fixed,” Zinanni said.

Earlier this year, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson presented a proposal to the park board.

Using the village’s business taxing district funds was one way Watson said that the park district could move forward with its comprehensive plan.

At a Bourbonnais Economic and Community Development Committee meeting in March, Piatt answered questions from trustees about what plans the park district had for Diamond Point.

“We talked at the committee meeting when Dr. Piatt was there about what the long-term plan was as far as helping the situation,” Schore said.

“He said they really didn’t have one. He didn’t really know. It makes it very difficult for another unit of government to figure out what to do with the different unit of government when there is no plan.

“We’d really like to know what that plan is so that we can participate in that.”

It was during that March meeting Schore asked to speak at Wednesday’s meeting in regard to the park district’s plans.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Schore didn’t make a proposal. He talked about funding park district projects with the village’s business taxing district funds, even teaming with Bradley.

<strong>Diamond Point future</strong>

Last year, Piatt and Zinanni said in an interview the purchase of Diamond Point Complex baseball fields caused a financial strain on the district.

The facility was purchased in 2010 for $2.8 million. Zinanni said the land had been valued at $1.6 million.

After he examined financial documents for Diamond Point, BTPD’s interim treasurer Rob Romo said last year it has cost the district and its taxpayers more than $7 million since its purchase.

Among that $7 million, the facility has lost the park district $250,000 annually for maintaining the facility and paying the utilities.

BTPD officials came up with a proposal to fund replacing the dirt infields with an artificial surface. It would cut down on maintenance as well as help cut down on games being rained out.

It would cost $1 million. The park district proposed raising the money through a partnership with Kankakee County, Bradley, Bourbonnais and the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Only Bradley offered to fund the project.

At a meeting hosted by the Bourbonnais Economic and Community Development Committee last September, officials from government, business and local traveling baseball team officials gathered.

They learned the cost of the project jumped to $3 million after further investigation.

A second proposal was made last December by the CVB to fund the project for $3.2 million if Bradley Village Board members approved the extension of the intergovernmental agreement to fund the CVB, but park district officials said they were pulling the plug on the project. They did leave the door open if another organization wanted to fund it.

On Wednesday, Schore asked what the future held for Diamond Point. He hoped the park district would work to keep it open.

While the complex had lost money, Zinanni said it came back to life when Herb Forkenbrock “took it over and filled it for us. This year, it’s the biggest [number of tournaments] it’s ever been.”

Forkenbrock rents Diamond Point fields to host tournaments.

Forkenbrock and the park district recently agreed on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

The new contract with Forkenbrock’s Ballpark Sports Baseball Inc., of Bourbonnais, runs from April 1 to Aug. 1, 2023.

Piatt said in a previous story that Forkenbrock will pay the district $5,000 per week to use the facility for baseball tournaments. In the previous contract, Forkenbrock paid $3,500 per week.

Piatt said the deal also includes allowing Forkenbrock to host tournaments between Aug. 2 to Oct. 31, 2023, for $5,000 per week.

“We are not shutting Diamond Point down,” Zinanni said.

The park district is allowing teams to practice for free. That includes a nonprofit traveling team using the fields and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and St. George Grade School have been offered use.

<strong>In conclusion</strong>

Near the end of his remarks, Zinanni said what the future holds for the park district doesn’t change things.

“Annexation doesn’t separate us from Bourbonnais. We’re still Bourbonnais Township Park District. They cannot take that from us,” Zinanni said.

“We’re set up by the courts. We have our own statutes, our own code. We have our own board. No one can take that from us, except us.”

As for those that think there are other people involved in the decision, Zinanni was adamant.

“I have no agenda,” he said. “My agenda is making it to where the taxpayers’ money is used properly. We ask for what we need, not what we want. That’s the way it is.”

Schore said he just wanted answers.

“I’m not an adversary,” he said. “I’m just telling what I am hearing. Those are just my questions.”

BTPD Board Member Bill Bukowski offered Schore some advice.

“Let me make a quick point. Whatever you do, don’t ever listen to scuttlebutt because it has no credibility,” Bukowski said.