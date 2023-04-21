Local police hosting Drug Take Back Day drive-thru on April 29

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and local law enforcement will be collecting unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the east entrance of Northfield Square mall for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This day is meant to encourage the community to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs.

The Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center, Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council, Kankakee County Health Department and the offices of State Rep. Jackie Haas and State Sen. Patrick Joyce will be assisting with the event.

“We collected over 1,000 pounds of unused and expired medication at our last Take Back Day in October, which makes our community that much safer and healthier,” said Jim Schreiner, drug-free communities grant project coordinator, in a news release “This is a great time to start cleaning out your medicine cabinets now to prepare for the April 29 Take Back Day.”

Northfield Square mall is located at 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais.