Fire damages vacant house in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A fire caused $30,000 to $40,000 in damage to a vacant boarded-up house Thursday in the 500 block of South Moore Street.
Kankakee Fire Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said there was heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the building.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental-electrical in nature, he said.
There is no owner information available, LaRoche said.
There were no injuries. Bourbonnais and Bradley fire departments assisted, LaRoche said.