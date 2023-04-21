Fire damages vacant house in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A fire caused $30,000 to $40,000 in damage to a vacant boarded-up house Thursday in the 500 block of South Moore Street.

Kankakee Fire Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said there was heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental-electrical in nature, he said.

There is no owner information available, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries. Bourbonnais and Bradley fire departments assisted, LaRoche said.